Global Chocolate Spreads Market, 2018-2026: Rising Demand for Dark Chocolate Spreads Owing to its Health Benefits

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chocolate Spreads Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chocolate spreads market is expected to expand closely with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing consumption of chocolate spreads as a part of breakfast meal is poised to drive the market growth.
The market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising demand for chocolate spreads among consumers irrespective of their age. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers about the favorable health effects associated with the consumption of dark chocolates is a significant factor supplementing the market growth.
The presence of a compound namely, pentameric procynadin in dark chocolate disrupts the formation of cancer cells, which has also increased its attractiveness over the years. Chocolate spreads also helps in maintaining the cholesterol levels and type-2 diabetes due to the presence of dietary fibers and unsaturated fats in it.
The market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to presence of large number of multinational and local players. The market is witnessing numerous expansions and mergers. Recently, Hindustan Unilever Limited decide to separate its spread business and acquired Kissan from the United Breweries Group so as to boost the sale of spread brands such as Flora. Also, rising distribution network of foreign brands such as Nutella of Ferrero Rocher in developing countries such as China and India, due to their strong position in market is also generating demand for foreign products among consumers.
Major Key players present in the market include J.M. Smucker, Kraft Foods, Unilever Group, ConAgra Foods Inc., B & G Foods Inc., Ferrero Group, Hershey Co., Nestle, Wellness Foods, Premier Foods and Naturefood Chocolatier.
Key Trends
- Increasing demand for organic chocolate spreads.
- Rising demand for dark chocolate based spreads owing to its health benefits.
- Asia Pacific offers major market growth potential.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Overview
Chapter 4. Global Chocolate Spreads Market, by Source, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)
Chapter 5. Global Chocolate Spreads Market, by Packaging Type, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)
Chapter 6. Global Chocolate Spreads Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)
Chapter 7. Global Chocolate Spreads Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- B & G Foods Inc
- ConAgra Foods Inc
- Ferrero Group
- Hershey Co
- J.M. Smucker
- Kraft Foods
- Naturefood Chocolatier
- Nestle
- Premier Foods
- Unilever Group
- Wellness Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97p9dc/global_chocolate?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chocolate-spreads-market-2018-2026-rising-demand-for-dark-chocolate-spreads-owing-to-its-health-benefits-300665859.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article