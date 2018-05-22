Global Choline Chloride Markets 2016-2018 & 2018 - Need to Increase Meat Production Puts the Market in Overdrive

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Choline Chloride in Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Poultry Feeds

Swine Feeds

Other Applications.

The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Algry Quimica ( Spain )

) Balaji Amines Ltd. ( India )

) Balchem Corporation ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Be-Long Corporation ( China )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods Co., Ltd. ( China )

) JJ Choline Limited ( China )

) Kemin Industries ( USA )

) NB Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Pestell Minerals & Ingredients ( Canada )

) UAB Eksma Trade ( Lithuania )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Choline Chloride

A Prelude

Developing Nations: Strong Growth Markets

Animal Feed

Key End-User Industry for Choline Chloride

An Overview of the Animal Feed Additives Industry

Competitive Structure



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator

Need to Increase Meat Production: Puts the Market in Overdrive

Expansion

Current Buzzword in the Market

Rising Use of Choline Chloride in Human Supplements to Augur Well for Market Growth

Booming Aquaculture Industry to Raise the Demand for Choline Chloride

Booming Oil & Gas Industry to Offer Growth Impetus to Choline Chloride Market

Advantages of Using Choline Salts over Potassium Chloride, as a Clay Stabilizer

Price

A Major Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Market

List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material

Methanol

Key Input/Raw Material for Choline Chloride Manufacture

Food Safety Measures

Further Tightened by Public Authorities

Lack of Scientific Evidence Plagues Choline as Diet Supplements in Humans

Choline for the Treatment of Alzheimer's

A Potential Area for Further Research

Poor Bioavailability Precludes its Effectiveness



3. MEAT INDUSTRY: A REVIEW

Overview

Meat Production Trends by Type

Pork

Beef & Veal

Poultry



4. PRODUCT PROFILE

Choline

An Overview

Some important properties of choline chloride

Advantages

Deficiency Symptoms

Manufacturing Process

Choline requirements and intake for Swine and Poultry

Swine

Dietary Choline Requirements of Growing Pigs

Allowed Ad Libitum Feed (90% Dry Matter)

Daily Choline Intake Requirements of Growing Pigs Allowed Feed Ad Libitum (90% Dry Matter)

Choline Requirements of Breeding Swine

Poultry

Choline Requirements of Leghorn-Type Chickens as Percentages or as Milligrams or Units per Kg of Diet

Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)

Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)

Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)

Choline Requirements of Turkeys as Percentages or As Milligrams or Units per Kg of Feed Age (Weeks)

Choline Chloride

Chemical Name

Chemical Properties

Materials Used in Production

Uses

Production

Availability

Choline Chloride Liquid

Acetylcholine

A Drink of Choline Chloride



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries)

The United States (4)

(4) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (4)

(4) Germany (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

