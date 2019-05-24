Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market to 2025 - Leading Players are AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, and AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts that the Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

The market has witnessed flat growth in the past few years and is sustaining only due to the steady rise in the incidence of renal disorders leading to chronic kidney disease, increasing incidences of cardiovascular and metabolism-related disorders, and growing geriatric population globally.



The growing market trend continues and is one of the increasingly accepted markets in many countries worldwide. Chronic kidney disease drugs manufacturers are focusing on obtaining funds and collaborating with universities to enlarge their R&D capabilities. A majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, and AstraZeneca.



According to the author's analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2018. The US dominates the market owing to the presence of a majority of the chronic kidney disease drugs manufacturers in the region. However, the fastest growth rate is anticipated to be in the APAC region due to the large kidney disease patient population and increasing awareness about the disease.



The antihypertensives segment occupied the largest share in 2018. Currently, KBP Biosciences and Medpace, Inc. are conducting Phase 2 randomized clinical trial on KBP-5074 for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease and uncontrolled hypertension.



In 2018, hospitals accounted for the maximum share, followed by speciality clinics, due to the availability of technologically-advanced diagnostic equipment for the early diagnosis of the condition.



North America is dominant in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The significant share of the North America market comes from the US due to the availability of good reimbursement policies.



Various initiatives are taken by government establishments and market players to increase awareness among individuals. Campaigns are conducted globally to encourage people in adopting healthy lifestyles. Many countries are focusing on national programs to create disease awareness, prevention, and treatment options; for example, country-level national dialysis program, kidney disease education portals, the launch of kidney-related disorder treatment funding initiatives, etc. Exhaustive pipeline for chronic kidney disease drugs is promising and is much required for future market growth.



For example, ROXADUSTAT (HIF-PHI) by FibroGen is currently being studied in Phase-III clinical trials in the US, Europe, China, and Japan. Dapagliflozin by AstraZeneca is currently in phase III to evaluate the effect of dapagliflozin on renal outcomes and cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (Dapa-CKD).



Key Competitive Facts



Increasing CKD incidence, ageing population, promising repayment or reimbursement plans in few nations, and enormous R&D activities for the CKD drug development are the major factors driving the market growth.

Cell therapy produces better results in the earlier stages of kidney disease and has been shown to eliminate or reduce the need for regular dialysis.

Research is being conducted to study the potential of miRNA as effective biomarkers and therapeutic targets for CKD treatments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

3.4.2 Over-the-counter drugs (OTC)

3.4.3 Human Insulin



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

5.1.1.2 Rise in incidence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes

5.1.1.3 Increase in global geriatric population

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Competition from biosimilars

5.1.2.2 Complex drug development process

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Promising Drug Pipeline Chronic Kidney Disease

5.1.3.2 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.1.3.3 Novel therapeutic approaches such as cell therapy

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.2 Key Stakeholders



6 Drug Class: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Anti-hypertensives

6.1 Anti-hyperlipidemic

6.2 Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

6.3 Diuretics Drugs

6.4 Others



7 End Users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Specialty Clinic



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 AbbVie Inc.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Geographic Presence

10.1.3 Business Focus

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Business Strategies

10.2 Amgen Inc.

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc

10.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5 Astra Zeneca PLC



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Pfizer Inc.

11.2 Sanofi

11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.5 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

11.6 FibroGen Inc.



