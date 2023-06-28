Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Lung Disease Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to grow from $19.18 billion in 2022 to $20.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71%. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to reach $24.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.12%.

Major players in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market are Almirall S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GSK PLC., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Mylan N.V., Orion Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Circassia Group PLC, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Circassia Group PLC, and Sanofi S.A.



Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment refers to medical care given to a patient that helps manage the symptoms, slow the progression, and improve the overall quality of life of individuals with COPD. COPD is a progressive respiratory disease characterized by airflow obstruction, chronic inflammation, and damage to the lung tissue.



The main types of drugs used for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment are combination therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, mucokinetics, and other drug classes. A combination therapy refers to a therapeutic intervention in which more than one therapy is administered to the patient. Combination therapy includes treatment plans that call for giving patients a variety of tablets, each carrying a specific medication. It used to treat such diseases as chronic bronchitis and emphysema and majorly used by hospitals, clinics, and homecare.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market. Major companies operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, launched Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol), the first single-inhaler triple treatment (SITT) for patients in India with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Trelegy Ellipta is used as a maintenance medication to treat and prevent the signs and symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in people 18 years of age and older. It performs similarly to natural corticosteroid hormones, reducing immune system activity by attaching to receptors (targets) on particular immune cell types. Additionally, it helps reduce swelling of the airways in the lungs to make breathing easier.



North America was the largest region in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of lung disease is expected to propel the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market. Lung disease is a disorder that affects the lungs and keeps them from functioning properly. The most common lung diseases are asthma, COPD, and lung cancer. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment is primarily used to treat lung disease, decrease the condition's progression, control the symptoms, and avoid lung damage by employing inhalers and drugs.

For instance, in September 2022, according to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), a US-based non-profit organization, lung cancer had caused more than 2.2 million new cases and 1.80 million deaths globally in 2020, accounting for 1 in 4 cancer deaths. And 3.2 million people per year die from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affects an estimated 200 million people. Additionally, asthma affected 262 million people globally in 2022. These numbers are expected to rise in the future. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of lung disease is driving the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.



The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, medication services, endobronchial valve therapy and non-invasive ventilation services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

