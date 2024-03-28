GLOBAL CITIZEN NOW RETURNS TO NEW YORK WITH PAUL KAGAME, PRESIDENT OF RWANDA, MOKGWEETSI MASISI, PRESIDENT OF BOTSWANA, GASTON BROWNE, PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, PHILIP DAVIS, PRIME MINISTER OF THE BAHAMAS, JANJA LULA DA SILVA, THE FIRST LADY OF BRAZIL, HUGH JACKMAN, DANAI GURIRA, ANITTA, DAKOTA JOHNSON, MICHELLE YEOH, HANS VESTBERG, NIR BAR DEA AND MORE

Global Citizen NOW action summit to convene political, corporate, cultural, and philanthropic leaders to act today and save tomorrow

Two-day summit to drive action for a world where everyone's basic needs are fulfilled, our planet is flourishing, and every person and country can prosper

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Citizen NOW, the summit driving action to end extreme poverty, returns to New York City for a third year, on May 1 and 2. Leaders from the worlds of public policy, media, entertainment, philanthropy, advocacy, and the private sector will convene for two dynamic days focused on taking action today to save tomorrow.

Hosted by Global Citizen , the world's leading international advocacy organization, the 2024 edition of the summit will focus on ideas for urgent action to achieve a world where everyone's basic needs are fulfilled, including access for all people to food, energy, healthcare and education; advocate for the flourishing of our planet by pushing for increased climate financing and the phase out of fossil fuels; and drive toward a future where every person and country can prosper through economic development, access to finance, innovation and job creation.

Global Citizen NOW co-chairs include long-time Global Citizen supporters Anitta, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Johnson, and Michelle Yeoh.

Political leaders co-chairing this year's summit include Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana; Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas; Stefan Löfven, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; and Erna Solberg, Former Prime Minister of Norway.

Co-chairs from the private sector include Hans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Leon Kalvaria, Vice Chair of Client and Banking, Citi; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman of Harith General Partners; Tim Mapes, SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Delta Air Lines; Diego Scotti, EVP & General Manager, Consumer Group, Global Marketing & Communications, PayPal; and Chris Stadler, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners.

Leaders from foundations and policy co-chairs include Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Senait Fisseha, VP of Global Programs, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Gargee Ghosh, President, Global Policy & Advocacy, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General, International Labor Organisation and Former Prime Minister of Togo; Andrew Steer, President and CEO, Bezos Earth Fund; and Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Co-chairs from the cultural sector include Michele Anthony, EVP, Universal Musical Group, Desiree Gruber, Founder and CEO, Full Picture; and Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Founder, Tribeca Enterprises.

Other participants include: Chris Anderson, Head of TED; Helder Barbalho, Governor of Pará; Alain-Richard Donwahi, President, COP15; Dana Canedy, Managing Editor, The Guardian US; Janja Lula da Silva, the First Lady of Brazil; Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi; and Brian Tippens, SVP, Chief Social Impact Officer, Cisco.

"The world is standing at a crossroads and we have a choice: we can watch the impoverished go hungry, suffer through natural disasters, and die from preventable diseases, or we can take bold action to defeat poverty, defend the planet and course correct toward a more equitable future," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. "We have the power to create monumental impact this year, but only if we have the courage to stand up and take action now."

"I have made it my mission to work to amplify underrepresented voices," said Danai Gurira, Award-winning actor, playwright and Global Citizen and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. "I am very pleased to join this year's Global Citizen NOW action summit, and look forward to engaging in enriching conversations that generate immediate and impactful solutions to pressing issues and address the severe inequities facing the African continent."

Taking place at Spring Studios in New York City, Global Citizen NOW is supported by our partners Authentic Brands Group, Bridgewater Associates, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, P&G and Verizon.

Global Citizen NOW returns this May with a powerful two-day program focused on turning ideas into actionable impact to end extreme poverty NOW. The summit brings together global leaders and grassroots advocates from all spheres of society to generate urgent change to defeat poverty, demand equity and defend the planet, united to act today to save tomorrow. Virtually, millions will have the chance to tune-in, watch the discussions, and contribute ideas in real time.

The summit includes the Global Citizen Prize 2024 award ceremony, honoring five trailblazing advocates profoundly impacting their local communities around the globe in the areas of gender equity, civic space, climate change, food and nutrition, and health and vaccines, as well as the recipient of the Cisco Youth Leadership Award, a young person positively impacting the world using technology innovation. Winners will be announced in April. Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize 2024 include Cisco, Citi, with support from the Ford Foundation.

A limited number of tickets to attend Global Citizen NOW are available for purchase at globalcitizen.org/now/nyc .

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artwork

Click here to download artwork and assets.

Media Credentials

Applications are now open for media outlets to attend and cover Global Citizen NOW and Global Citizen Prize at Spring Studios in New York City May 1-2. Please complete this application form .

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: [email protected] .

SOURCE Global Citizen