NYC PARKS & GLOBAL CITIZEN ANNOUNCE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO CENTRAL PARK'S GREAT LAWN ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

FREE, TICKETED FESTIVAL TO END EXTREME POVERTY CONTINUES ITS HISTORY AMONG LANDMARK EVENTS IN CENTRAL PARK

GREAT LAWN REOPENS THIS WEEKEND

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Citizen Festival is set to return to the iconic Great Lawn of Central Park for the twelfth year on Saturday, September 28 to continue its mission to end extreme poverty. Tickets to Global Citizen Festival are free, and can be earned by taking action to create a world where everyone's basic needs are fulfilled, our planet is flourishing, and every person and country can prosper. This year's lineup and ticketing information to be announced in the coming months.

"Since 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has called Central Park its home, thanks to the long-standing partnership with NYC Parks and the City of New York. Annually, we have welcomed 60,000 global citizens to the Great Lawn, who have played a crucial role in our mission, and we look forward to coming back again on September 28 to drive more action and commitments towards ending extreme poverty." – Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen

"Our public greenspaces are where New Yorkers gather for connection, celebration, and release, and that proud tradition continues as we welcome Global Citizen Festival back to Central Park this September!" said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "Central Park's iconic Great Lawn has a long and celebrated history of hosting live events that thrill New Yorkers and visitors alike, from Simon & Garfunkel to the NY Philharmonic. The Global Citizen Festival is more than just a good time for music lovers – it's a call to action, inspiring us to be active citizens of the world in the fight against poverty, inequity, and climate change. I look forward to joining thousands of New Yorkers and visitors out on the Great Lawn for this celebration of music and activism."

"As New Yorkers we are all citizens of the globe. And few moments are as exhilarating and rewarding as the end of UNGA Week each September when our partners at Global Citizen come to Central Park and welcome New Yorkers from all five boroughs to an event that raises much needed resources for those struggling for basic necessities around the world. I'm excited that with Global Citizen's support, the Parks Department and the Central Park Conservancy will open a restored Great Lawn this week so that an NYC gem is ready for spring - and a season's worth of inclusive cultural, philanthropic and recreational events that help make New York the great city that it is." – New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher (NYC Council District 3, Manhattan)

Coinciding with the gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York City each September, tens of thousands of diverse New Yorkers from all five boroughs and the tri-state area, as well as American and international visitors, unite on Central Park's Great Lawn for Global Citizen Festival to take action and address the most urgent issues our world is facing, including the hunger crisis, climate change, and the inequity facing women and girls. Global citizens have taken over 33 million actions, resulting in over $43 billion being distributed to non-profit partners around the world, impacting more 1.3 billion lives.

Central Park's Great Lawn is reopening on-schedule, on April 6. After heavy rain before, during, and after last year's Global Citizen Festival in September, the damage to the Great Lawn was assessed, and Global Citizen's Board of Directors paid for all repairs that were requested. Following its annual closure for the winter months, the Great Lawn is now ready for use by all New Yorkers and visitors to New York City, as well as a wide range of events throughout the warm-weather months.

About New York City Department of Parks & Recreation

NYC Parks is the steward of more than 30,000 acres of land — 14 percent of New York City — including more than 5,000 individual properties ranging from Coney Island Beach and Central Park to community gardens and Greenstreets. We operate more than 800 athletic fields and nearly 1,000 playgrounds, 1,800 basketball courts, 550 tennis courts, 65 public pools, 51 recreational facilities, 15 nature centers, 14 golf courses, and 14 miles of beaches. We care for 1,200 monuments and 23 historic house museums. We look after 666,000 street trees, and five million more in parks. We are New York City's principal providers of recreational and athletic facilities and programs. We are home to free concerts, world-class sports events, and cultural festivals.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org , download the Global Citizen app , and follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

