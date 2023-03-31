Global Citral Products Market Report to 2030: Increase in Utilization of Citral in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Citral Products Market, Type (Organic Type and Synthetic Type), Application (Vitamin A&B, Menthol, Lemon Essence, Fragrance, and Others), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for citral products was valued at USD 408.1 million in 2021 and is expected to have a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

NHU Zhejiang ICP

Takasago International Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Indukern

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co. Ltd.

Focus Technology Co. Ltd.

Symrise

BERJE INC

The increase in demand for citral is due to its pleasant citrus scent and its applications in various industries such as food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and the synthesis of vitamin A&E.

Citral is an affordable chemical that is commonly used in the perfumery industry to produce menthol enantiomers. It is found in lemon grass oil, verbena, lemon, orange oils, and lemon myrtle.



Cosmetic and personal care products that include citral in their formulas include aftershave, lotions, bath treatments, moisturizers, fragrances and perfumes, skin care products, and suntan creams.

During the coronavirus outbreak, citral has shown potential as an innovative element in antiviral medications to meet the exceptional demand for medicinal ingredients and fragrances. Citral has been found to have significant antibacterial action against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi. As a result, it can be used as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics.



Synthetic citral flavoring is considered safe by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as a flavor enhancer. The safety of citral has been examined by the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials Expert Panel (RIFM), and the results of the analysis were used to establish an IFRA Standard.

The use of citral in perfumes is limited due to its potential for sensitization, and it is recommended that it be used in conjunction with chemicals that minimize a sensitizing effect. Despite being a plant-based component, citral can still cause severe allergic responses in some people, such as skin rashes, blisters, itching, and swelling of lips and eyes.



Market Dynamics

Driving forces:



Advanced manufacturing processes and an increasing range of applications in the food and pharmaceutical sectors are driving growth in the citral industry. In order to diversify their revenue streams beyond detergents and cleaners, companies are expanding their production capacities in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and perfumes.

They are becoming skilled in various production techniques such as steam refinement, ultrasonication, solvent extraction, and supercritical liquid extraction, to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, BASF SE, a major German chemical company, is expanding its footprint in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. by creating fragrance compounds that include citral derivatives.



Citral manufacturers are working diligently to establish themselves as dependable suppliers by obtaining certifications from organizations like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the Kosher Foundation, and the Halal Food and Safety Certification. Specifically, they are focusing on refining extraction techniques to expand the use of their products in a broader range of food and pharmaceutical applications. The popularity of citral's anticancer, anti-diabetic, and antibacterial properties makes it a popular choice for use in these products.



Restraining forces:



The chemical instability of citral causes it to lose its flavor and aroma over time as it deteriorates in aqueous solutions due to acid-catalyzed and oxidative processes. As a result, preventing the chemical breakdown of citral in the food and beverage industry is a significant challenge, which must be addressed to avoid excessive waste. Identifying the most effective distribution method is also a significant challenge for the food industry. All of these factors limit the market's revenue growth.



