Global Clean Energy Acquires Flamelit to Accelerate AI-Driven Resilience

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens GCEI AI Division with Proven Consulting Capabilities, Immediate Revenue, and Mission-Aligned Expertise

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today announced the acquisition of Flamelit Inc., a mission-driven AI and data science firm delivering responsible, production-ready AI systems that turn complex data into actionable decisions for the public good.

This strategic transaction brings Flamelit's high-performing consultancy complete with $2.1 Million in revenue over the last few years, active contracts, operational infrastructure, and strategic partnerships directly into GCEI's newly launched AI Division. With Flamelit's four core employees and bench of 10+ senior data scientists, GCEI gains immediate capacity to scale ethical AI solutions across energy, infrastructure, climate resilience, and public health.

"Flamelit embodies the kind of practical, impact-focused AI we're building at GCEI," said Dr. Earl Azimov, CEO of Global Clean Energy. "Their track record of deploying trustworthy systems for government, utilities, and health organizations aligns perfectly with our mission to create renewable, responsive, and resilient infrastructure. This acquisition accelerates our AI Division from vision to execution, delivering value from day one."

Greg Godbout, Chief Innovation Officer, added, "Integrating Flamelit's expertise positions GCEI to lead in mission-critical applications from utilities protection to environmental health intelligence. With Tom Roderick, PhD, Chief AI Officer, we're ready to scale these solutions and drive real-world resilience."

Flamelit's portfolio includes innovations like AI algorithms detecting pressure waves in water systems to prevent pipe failures, a multimodal Pediatric Asthma Early-Warning System using NASA satellite data, and machine learning models predicting sepsis on patient arrival. The firm also offers Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) services for executive AI strategy and governance.

This acquisition builds on GCEI's recent AI Division launch, positioning the company at the intersection of clean energy demand and AI innovation. According to a February 4, 2026 Vanderbilt Report the global AI in Energy Market is growing from $11.3B in 2024 to $54.83B by 2030 at a 30.2% CAGR.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

