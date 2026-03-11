GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INITIATIVES LAUNCHES "AI FOR HUMANITY" MISSION

Applied Intelligence to Drive Disaster Prediction, Healthcare Insights, and Clean Energy Resilience

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), a leader in sustainable energy and innovation, today announced the launch of "AI for Humanity", its guiding principle for the new AI division created through the acquisition of Flamelit.

This mission prioritizes production‑ready, responsibly governed AI systems that deliver measurable human impact over hype. "AI for Humanity" focuses on real‑world challenges where intelligent systems can save lives and strengthen communities:

Predictive analytics to identify disaster risk patterns, enabling earlier response and reducing harm from storms, floods, and wildfires.

Machine learning to enhance healthcare insights, optimizing resource allocation and protecting vulnerable populations.

Intelligent modeling to boost clean energy efficiency, cut waste, and accelerate sustainable infrastructure.

Data‑driven decision support for greater operational transparency and accountability.

"Our AI is not about experimentation, it's about execution," said Greg Godbout, Chief Innovation Officer at GCEI and founder of Flamelit. "AI for Humanity ensures every initiative aligns with purpose, ethics, and human outcomes, not technical novelty."

GCEI is developing the AI for Humanity Podcast featuring impact stories, expert voices, and practical AI explanations as well as an upcoming book by Godbout and Tom Roderick, exploring AI's role in resilient futures.

GCEI invites partners, leaders, and innovators to join this human‑centered movement.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

