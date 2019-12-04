Global Cleanroom Consumables Market 2019-2024: Continuously Evolving End-user Expectations and the Rise of Industry 4.0 and IoT

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2018-2024



The global cleanroom consumables market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the increased diversity of substrate materials driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations and the rise of industry 4.0 and IoT.



Further, specialized manufacturing and high-tech R&D, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Nordics, and Germany, is set to expand in emerging economies with the next-generation large-scale manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in the APAC region.



The same is likely to be significantly complemented by an overwhelming rise in global automation expenditure that eventually warrants the need for sensors, power tools, and IoT interfaces, all of which can offer significant employment of cleanroom over a medium to long-term while ramping up the end-user industries' efficiencies manifold.



Cleanroom Consumables Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use, and geography. The cleanroom consumables market by the electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for sensors, ICs, and electronic components in emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing and Office automation (IT & OA) is a key driver for the strong forecast of semiconductor equipment.



The growing demand for energy-efficient, environmental-friendly smart home appliances is expected to have the growth of semiconductor devices, which will lead to the growth of semiconductor fabrication facilities, thereby underpinning the cleanroom consumables market.



Strict safety regulations imposed by the WHO, OSHA, FDA are expected to be the principal growth driver for the global cleanroom consumables market. The US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are likely to boost the growth of the worldwide cleanroom apparel market during the forecast period. APAC dominates the cleanroom apparel market.



The region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The highest CAGR can be attributed to the growing demand for new setups, as well as the increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units from several countries, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global cleanroom consumables market is highly fragmented, with vendors offering their products at varying prices. Major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.



Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their product non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors should develop new technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to retain a competitive edge over other vendors.



Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share. Besides, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, thereby increasing the market attractiveness for new product launches.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electronic and Semiconductor Industry Driving the Market



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rise in Fab Facilities in APAC

8.1.2 Resurgent Pharmaceutical Growth in China and India

8.1.3 Emergence of New Biologics

8.1.4 Advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Volatile Trade Relations in International Markets

8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

8.2.3 Rising Fabrication Costs Looms Microelectronics Industry

8.2.4 Market Risks and High Degree of End-user Variability

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms

8.3.2 Shrinking Size of Microchip and Precision Engineering

8.3.3 Demand for Cleanroom Consumables in the Food Processing Industry



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.2.1 Key Insights:

10.2.2 Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product Type

10.3 Cleanroom Apparels

10.4 Cleanroom Gloves

10.5 Cleanroom Chemicals

10.6 Cleanroom Wipes

10.7 Other Cleanroom Consumables



11 By End-User Industry

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

11.4 Pharmaceuticals

11.5 Medical

11.6 Defense and Aerospace

11.7 Food and Beverages

11.8 Automotive

11.9 Others



12 By Geography



Competitive Landscape



Key Company Profiles



DuPont



Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Illinois Tools Works (ITW)

Kimberly-Clark

Berkshire Corporation

Aramark Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors



Micronova Manufacturing

Blue Thunder Technologies

Nitritex

Valutek

Contec

Riverstone Holdings

Prudential Overall Supply

KM Corporation Company

TechNiGlove

PLX Industries

Micronclean

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cardinal Health

Ansell

Abeba

Bolle Safety

TRISTEL

uvex

PPS

Vileda Professional

Canada Clean Room

Foamtec International

High Tech Conversions

Perfex Corp

Veltek Associates

Hydroflex

Klerwipe

Synergy Health

VWR international

