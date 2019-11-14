Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Report 2019-2024: Growing Need for a Controlled Environment with a Near-Zero Level of Pollutants

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cleanroom lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024



The growing need for a controlled environment with a near-zero level of pollutants in the electronics manufacturing industry, and the stringent regulations by governments across the globe in the healthcare sector and food processing industry to prevent the contamination of products is one of the primary factor driving the market.



The rapidly increasing demand for electronic devices has escalated the need for microprocessors, integrated chips, microcontrollers, and memory. Also, an increase in the demand for consumer electronics is also expected to increase the manufacturing activities of semiconductors, which is expected to drive the market.



Some of the important factors such as the increasing developments in the lighting industry and the availability of a wide portfolio of products by the market players for different industries are also contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In the pharmaceutical sector, the increasing need for a controlled environment that necessitates the control over the concentration of microorganisms, airborne particles, temperature, humidity, and pressure is expected to drive the demand for cleanrooms, driving the market studied.



Moreover, critical patients in the ICU and the medical staff in hospitals are exposed to infectious microbes, which can transmit through water, air, or blood. Thus, the increasing need to avoid the spreading of any contagious microbes is one of the primary reasons driving the demand for cleanrooms in hospitals.



Scope of the Report



Primarily used in a manufacturing process or a scientific research center, a cleanroom is basically a controlled environment room that has a low level of pollutants such as airborne microbes, dust, aerosol particles, and chemical vapors. Also, production environments like these require lighting solutions that can offer pure light, dust-free application and are easy to clean.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare and Life Sciences Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

There is no good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirement in the EU and PIC/S (Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme) (i.e. TGA) or guidance's for the manufacturing of non-sterile medicinal products in a cleanroom. But, for the manufacturing of a sterile medicinal product, clean rooms by the above-mentioned associations are mandatory and are being defined in their GMP for a sterile compound.

Owing to the research and development of new drugs across the globe by leading pharmaceutical companies for various diseases like cancer and other deadly diseases, the market for the cleanroom lighting is expected to grow as they are being developed in a controlled environment which can be provided by cleanrooms.

The airborne particles play a very crucial role in aseptic processing because all the viable particles like bacteria, fungus, etc. are associated with the non-viable particles which is a major cause for contamination in pharmaceutical sterile preparations. This risk can be mitigated by the usage of cleanrooms, thus driving the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period primarily owing to the fact that many biopharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are trying to expand their presence in the APAC region because of the cost advantages and a favorable regulatory environment in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period primarily owing to the fact that many biopharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are trying to expand their presence in the APAC region because of the cost advantages and a favorable regulatory environment in this region. The region comprises of countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India, Australia, and Singapore that are expected to be the major contributors to the cleanroom lighting market in APAC owing to the increased manufacturing and research activities. China is a huge market and is expected to remain the same owing to the huge electronics industry it currently has as compared to other countries.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the semiconductor manufacturing industry across the globe, and this growth is attributed to the manufacturing and increasing wafer fab equipment spending for the past few years.

Competitive Landscape



The cleanroom lighting market is highly competitive primarily due to the presence of many small and large manufacturers in the market supplying their products in domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately fragmented with major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market reach on various geographies and be competitive in the market landscape. Some of the major players in the market are Signify Holding, Wipro Lighting, Eaton Corporation Inc, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. among others.

May 2019 - The LUG S.A. a professional lighting solutions company, consolidated its sales teams in its subsidiary LUG Light Factory.

- The LUG S.A. a professional lighting solutions company, consolidated its sales teams in its subsidiary LUG Light Factory. May 2018 - Signify launched its new company name, following the amendment of the company's articles of association changing its name from Philips Lighting N.V. to Signify N.V., Signify plans to continue to use the Philips brand for its products under the existing licensing agreement with Royal Philips .

Key Topics Covered:



