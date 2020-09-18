Global Clear Aligner Market to 2024: Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology / Growing Dental Tourism / Introduction of 3D Model Simulation

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Clear Aligner Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 2020-2024 provides an analysis of the global clear aligner market, with detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19, the market size by value and by volume. The report also includes an analysis of the larger dental consumables markets. Furthermore, the report also includes North America and EMEA market by volume.

The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). Over the historic years, the global clear aligner market was supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement etc. The market also faces challenges, such as less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.



A branch of medicine that includes the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disorders, diseases and conditions of the oral problem, is called Dentistry. Oral health can be defined as a state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral sores, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay and tooth loss and all other diseases related to the mouth. Oral health is of paramount importance, as it affects the individual's quality of life.

The three most common dental diseases are dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontitis, which can significantly affect speech, smile, and the ability to chew, and in some cases cause loss of tongue or teeth. Dental treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the state of the affected teeth. The dental treatment can be segmented into specialty, prosthetics and chairside consumables. Specialty Segment can be sub-segmented into implants, endodontic and orthodontic. Prosthetics segments can be sub-segmented into artificial teeth, dental crowns, dental bridges and CAD/CAM. Chairside Consumables can be sub-segmented into preventives and restoratives.

Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces.

COVID-19 has led to the closure of dental clinics due to lockdowns in various countries. The dentists are refraining from carrying out physical dental therapies as they believe it could potentially lead to rapid spreading of the Coronavirus. This, in turn, has dampened demand for various dental products such as consumables with one being clear aligners. However, it is expected that the market for clear aligners would gradually showcase recovery once the impact of COVID-19 subsides and lockdowns are relaxed.

Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Straumann Group and Envista Holdings Corporation. are some of the key players operating in the global clear aligner market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of respective companies are provided.

