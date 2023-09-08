Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Incidents of Malocclusions Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Size and Share Analysis by Age Group, Material Type, End User, Duration Segment - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clear aligners market was USD 4,613 million in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 36,648 million, growing at a rate of 29.6%, by 2030.

The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing number of people suffering from malocclusions, the rising demand for customized aligners, and the advancement of technology in dental treatments. In 2022, the adult category held the largest clear aligners revenue share, at approximately 66%. This is ascribed to numerous teeth issues including the incidence of malocclusion among the populace.

On the other hand, the teen category will witness the highest growth rate in the years to come. This is because aligners help teens avoid irritation because of plastic and smooth edges. Standalone practitioners are leading the clear aligners market, owing to the factors for instance high-quality services, patients do not have to wait for longer durations, and the presence of advanced equipment for the diagnosis of issues.

The medium treatment duration category will witness the highest CAGR, of approximately 32%, during this decade. This is because it is considered the proper treatment duration by specialists, and it generally depends on the teeth' condition and their spacing.

North America has the leading position in the industry, and it will maintain its position in the years to come, by reaching USD 21,256 million by the end of this decade. This is credited to the high healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, and quicker implementation of advanced and new technologies in the region. The U.S. led the clear aligners industry in the North American region, and it will advance at a rate of over 30% throughout this decade. This is because of the presence of a large number of major players and strong healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, businesses in the region are also concentrating on mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to advance their position in the industry. For example, OraPharma announced the launch of OraFit, a custom clear aligner system, which is used for misaligned permanent or correcting crooked teeth, in February 2022.

The increasing number of individuals suffering from malocclusions is likely to boost the aligner's demand. As per government reports in 2021, malocclusion is considered a vital oral health issue. The incidence of this issue is highly variable, for instance approximately 39% and 93% in children and adolescents, respectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

180

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4613 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$36648 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

29.6 %

Regions Covered

Global

Global Market Overview

  • User Type (2017-2030)
  • Material Type (2017-2030)
  • End User (2017-2030)
  • Duration Segment (2017-2030)
  • Region (2017-2030)

Company Profiles

  • Align Technology, Inc
  • The Argen Corporation
  • Angelalign Technology Inc
  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc
  • TP Orthodontics, Inc
  • 3M Company
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc
  • G&H Orthodontics
  • VinciSmile Group LLC
  • Avinent Implant System S.LU.
  • 3Shape A/S

