Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis Report 2023: Addressing Malocclusions - Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment Choice

08 Aug, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Age, By Material Type, By End Use, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate to 2027

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of malocclusions among the population worldwide. Additionally, clear aligners offer benefits such as convenience and comfort while wearing along with flexibility as compared to their other counterparts, such as braces. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global clear aligners market through 2027.

Additionally, technological advancements and new product launches in the dental industry for the treatment of different dental problems, such as nickel & copper-titanium wires, 3D impression systems, and CAD/CAM systems, among others, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Besides, the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures worldwide is further expected to support the growth of global clear aligners market.

Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusions

The increasing prevalence of dental and oral conditions, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, and teeth overcrowding, among others, across the globe is expected to increase the demand for clear aligners.

Similarly, the surging number of temporomandibular disorders (TMD) treatments, along with the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, injuries, and accidents, are further contributing to malocclusions, thereby expected to increase the demand for clear aligners. Clear aligners are primarily used for treating malocclusions efficiently. This, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Product Launches

The growing number of clear aligner product launches by the major players operating in the dental industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The launch of new, technologically advanced products not only helps the companies improve their market positioning but also creates opportunities for overall market growth. For instance, in February 2022, Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligners Release 12.

The company claims that this product offers novel clinical enhancements, product optimization, and more flexibility, efficiency, & control. In the same month, Bausch Health Companies, Inc. launched OraFit custom clear aligner system in the United States for correcting malocclusion. This product launch not only helped the company increase its product portfolio but also helped it strengthen its position in the dental industry within the United States.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Clear Aligners Market.

  • Ormco Corporation
  • Align Technology, Inc.
  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Patterson Companies Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Argen Corporation
  • TP Orthodontics Inc.

Report Scope:

Clear Aligners Market, By Age:

  • Adults
  • Teens

Clear Aligners Market, By Material Type:

  • Polyurethane
  • Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol
  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Others

Clear Aligners Market, By End Use:

  • Dental Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
  • Others

Clear Aligners Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

