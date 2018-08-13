Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market to 2024 - Rising Investments in Biotechnology, A Key Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Aug 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Clinical Diagnostics Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Diagnostics Automation in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abaxis, Inc. ( USA )

) Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) bioMrieux SA ( France )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Diagnostica Stago S.A.S. ( France )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) HORIBA ABX S.A.S. ( France )

) Hudson Robotics, Inc. ( USA )

) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) PerkinElmer Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN NV ( The Netherlands )

) Siemens Healthineers ( USA )

) Sysmex America, Inc. ( USA )

) Tecan Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) The ELITechGroup SAS ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Automation Marks a Revolution in Clinical Diagnosis



Outlook



Emerging Markets Provide Stronger Growth Opportunities



End-User and Technology-Led Aspects Drive Demand for Automation



Key Factors Encouraging Laboratories to Adopt Automation - In a Nutshell



Desire to Expand Bottom Lines



Automation Liberates Patients from Risk of Pre-analytical Diagnostic Errors



Lack of Skilled Workforce



Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions



Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions Clinical Diagnostics Automation Insulate Effects of Tightening Labor Market



Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Greater Clinical Care







3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Rising Investments in Biotechnology - A Key Growth Driver



Microplate instrumentation - An Integral Component of Lab Automation Market



Modular Automation Surges Ahead of TLA in Adoption



Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management



Automation in Immunohistochemistry offers High Throughput Capabilities



Demand for Automated Hematology Analyzers on Rise



Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Global Automated Biochemistry Analyzers Market



Automated Multiplexing Technology and its Role in Clinical Diagnostics Automation



Microbiology Laboratories Vie for Automation



High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities



Laboratory Information System - A Key Aspect of Clinical Diagnostics Automation



Operational Concerns Associated with LIS



Bar Code Technology Continues to Gain Adoption in Clinical Settings







4. CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS AUTOMATION - AN OVERVIEW



Laboratory Automation



Benefits of Laboratory Automation



Introduction to Clinical Diagnostics Automation



Evolution of Clinical Diagnostics Automation



Components of Laboratory Automation System



Typical Diagnostic Laboratory Structure



Laboratory Control and Information System



Sample Storage



Sample Preparation



Transportation



Analysis



Modular Automation: Emerging Alternative







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Focus on Select Players

5.2 Product Introductions/Developments



Hamilton Integrates Coastal Genomics' LightBench with Ranger Technology into its Liquid-Handling Platforms



Thermo Fisher Introduces Lab Automation Solutions



Beckman Coulter Introduces DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer



BD Bags CE Mark for its DxH 520 Hematology Analyser



HORIBA Medical Launches Chem 300 Plus Clinical Chemistry Analyser



HORIBA Introduces MEXA-ONE-FT-CS FTIR Analyzer



BD Introduces New Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations



HORIBA Medical Launches the HELO Island Configuration Solution



Tecan introduces Fluent Gx Automation Workstation for Clinical Laboratories



QIAGEN to Add QuantiFERON-TB Test DiaSorin LIAISON Analyzer Systems



Mobidiag Launches Novodiag Automated Solution for Testing of Infectious Diseases



Abbott Gains CE Mark for its Alinity h-Series Integrated System for Hematology Testing



Bio-Rad Laboratories Introduces BioPlex 2200 System



Sysmex America Launches XN-9100 and XN-3100 Hematology Automation Systems



BD Launches Fully-Automated BD Phoenix CPO Detect Test



SCIEX Diagnostics to Unveil SCIEX Topaz System for Clinical Diagnostics



Sysmex America Introduces XN-L Automated Hematology Analyzers



Abbott Introduces Sekisui CP3000 Coagulation System



Thermo Scientific Launches Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer



Siemens Healthineers Introduces New Atellica Diagnostics Portfolio



Trinity Biotech Introduces New Laboratory Automation Range For Autoimmune Product Line



Radiometer Introduces ABL90 FLEX PLUS Blood Gas Analyzer



Technopath Introduces Unique Connectivity Solution







5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Agilent Technologies Acquires Cork



BioMrieux Acquires Astute Medical Inc



Skyline Medical Acquires Stake in Helomics



Biovendor Acquires DIAsource ImmunoAssays



DIAsource ImmunoAssays Acquires Viro-Immun Diagnostics



Sysmex to Acquire OGT



Telegraph Hill Partners Acquires Dynex Technologies



Werfen Acquires Accriva Diagnostics







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (25)

(25) France (4)

(4)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

