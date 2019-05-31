Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Strategic Report 2019 Featuring 50+ Company Profiles of Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Automation: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Diagnostics Automation in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abaxis, Inc. ( USA )

) Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) bioMrieux SA ( France )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Diagnostica Stago S.A.S. ( France )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) HORIBA ABX S.A.S. ( France )

) Hudson Robotics, Inc. ( USA )

) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) PerkinElmer Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN NV ( The Netherlands )

) Siemens Healthineers ( USA )

) Sysmex America, Inc. ( USA )

) Tecan Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) The ELITechGroup SAS ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automation Marks a Revolution in Clinical Diagnosis

Outlook

Emerging Markets Provide Stronger Growth Opportunities

End-User and Technology-Led Aspects Drive Demand for Automation

Key Factors Encouraging Laboratories to Adopt Automation - In a Nutshell

Desire to Expand Bottom Lines

Automation Liberates Patients from Risk of Pre-analytical Diagnostic Errors

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions Clinical Diagnostics Automation Insulate Effects of Tightening Labor Market

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Greater Clinical Care



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Rising Investments in Biotechnology - A Key Growth Driver

Microplate instrumentation - An Integral Component of Lab Automation Market

Modular Automation Surges Ahead of TLA in Adoption

Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management

Automation in Immunohistochemistry offers High Throughput Capabilities

Demand for Automated Hematology Analyzers on Rise

Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Global Automated Biochemistry Analyzers Market

Automated Multiplexing Technology and its Role in Clinical Diagnostics Automation

Microbiology Laboratories Vie for Automation

High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities

Laboratory Information System - A Key Aspect of Clinical Diagnostics Automation

Operational Concerns Associated with LIS

Bar Code Technology Continues to Gain Adoption in Clinical Settings



4. CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS AUTOMATION - AN OVERVIEW

Laboratory Automation

Benefits of Laboratory Automation

Introduction to Clinical Diagnostics Automation

Evolution of Clinical Diagnostics Automation

Components of Laboratory Automation System

Typical Diagnostic Laboratory Structure

Laboratory Control and Information System

Sample Storage

Sample Preparation

Transportation

Analysis

Modular Automation: Emerging Alternative



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players

5.2 Product Introductions/Developments

Hamilton Integrates Coastal Genomics' LightBench with Ranger Technology into its Liquid-Handling Platforms

Thermo Fisher Introduces Lab Automation Solutions

Beckman Coulter Introduces DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

BD Bags CE Mark for its DxH 520 Hematology Analyser

HORIBA Medical Launches Chem 300 Plus Clinical Chemistry Analyser

HORIBA Introduces MEXA-ONE-FT-CS FTIR Analyzer

BD Introduces New Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

HORIBA Medical Launches the HELO Island Configuration Solution

Tecan introduces Fluent Gx Automation Workstation for Clinical Laboratories

QIAGEN to Add QuantiFERON-TB Test DiaSorin LIAISON Analyzer Systems

Mobidiag Launches Novodiag Automated Solution for Testing of Infectious Diseases

Abbott Gains CE Mark for its Alinity h-Series Integrated System for Hematology Testing

Bio-Rad Laboratories Introduces BioPlex 2200 System

Sysmex America Launches XN-9100 and XN-3100 Hematology Automation Systems

BD Launches Fully-Automated BD Phoenix CPO Detect Test

SCIEX Diagnostics to Unveil SCIEX Topaz System for Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex America Introduces XN-L Automated Hematology Analyzers

Abbott Introduces Sekisui CP3000 Coagulation System

Thermo Scientific Launches Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

Siemens Healthineers Introduces New Atellica Diagnostics Portfolio

Trinity Biotech Introduces New Laboratory Automation Range For Autoimmune Product Line

Radiometer Introduces ABL90 FLEX PLUS Blood Gas Analyzer

Technopath Introduces Unique Connectivity Solution



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Agilent Technologies Acquires Cork

BioMrieux Acquires Astute Medical Inc

Skyline Medical Acquires Stake in Helomics

Biovendor Acquires DIAsource ImmunoAssays

DIAsource ImmunoAssays Acquires Viro-Immun Diagnostics

Sysmex to Acquire OGT

Telegraph Hill Partners Acquires Dynex Technologies

Werfen Acquires Accriva Diagnostics



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62)

