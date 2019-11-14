Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market to 2024: Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Strategies & Trends, Volume & Price Forecasts By Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic and Esoteric By Country 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.



Trends like:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.



Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges.

Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Volumes

1.2.2 Prices

1.2.3 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 Audit body

2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.5 National and Regional Diversity



3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

3.1.2 Economic growth a Key Driver

3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

3.2 Factors at Work To Shrink The Market

3.2.1 Lower costs trend to continue

3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important

3.2.6 Point of Care Testing

3.3 Automation

3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment

3.3.2 Software as a Service

3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay



4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration

NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Franais

LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions

PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories

Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories

Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition

Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan

NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

to acquire contract research firm for GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies

PSP to acquire European medical lab services company

Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.

Grifols acquires Hologic's blood screening unit for $1.85bn

LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai

PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 billion

Euroimmun for about LabCorp to Acquire Chiltern for Approximately $1.2 Billion in Cash

in Cash Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic Complete Merger

$550 Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab

Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab LabCorp & Interpace Extend Deal, Boost Cancer Portfolio

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire MedXM

Overview of Clinical Diagnostic Acquisition Activity

New Sysmex Device Provides Blood Test Results at Point of Care in Minutes

FDA, Congress Return Attention to Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

QIAGEN Enters into Agreement to Acquire STAT-Dx

5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2016 to 2024



6. Country Markets - Europe 2016 to 2024



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2016 to 2024



9. Global Market Summary 2016 to 2024

9.1 Global Market 2016 to 2024

9.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues



10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory



