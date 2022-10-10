Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market Report 2022: Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics

Clinical microbiology holds a prominent role in the field of research and medicine, and support the fight against numerous infectious diseases along with antimicrobial resistance. High prevalence of infectious diseases and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) will continue to drive the future of automated and rapid tests, as the need for quicker, higher volume and more accurate methods of testing gains significance. Emerging technologies and robust processes have thus transcended microbiology testing to the next-level.

Rising healthcare expenditure, growing need to speed up microbiological testing, scarcity of time, need for rapid QA-QC procedures, and growing imposition of regulations that regulate various production processes are factors that have catalyzed this transformation. The uptake of microbiology is further favored by technological advancements including automated instruments to identify pathogens across laboratories. The trend towards automated instrumentation is aided by the promise of overall cost effectiveness and efficiency. Another driver for the market growth is consolidation of laboratories and rising consumer awareness.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $284.1 Million by 2026

The Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$284.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing

Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine Expand Growth Opportunities

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test Volumes

