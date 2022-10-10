Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market Report 2022: Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Growth

Oct 10, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026
Clinical microbiology holds a prominent role in the field of research and medicine, and support the fight against numerous infectious diseases along with antimicrobial resistance. High prevalence of infectious diseases and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) will continue to drive the future of automated and rapid tests, as the need for quicker, higher volume and more accurate methods of testing gains significance. Emerging technologies and robust processes have thus transcended microbiology testing to the next-level.
Rising healthcare expenditure, growing need to speed up microbiological testing, scarcity of time, need for rapid QA-QC procedures, and growing imposition of regulations that regulate various production processes are factors that have catalyzed this transformation. The uptake of microbiology is further favored by technological advancements including automated instruments to identify pathogens across laboratories. The trend towards automated instrumentation is aided by the promise of overall cost effectiveness and efficiency. Another driver for the market growth is consolidation of laboratories and rising consumer awareness.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $284.1 Million by 2026
The Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$284.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured):
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bruker Corporation
- Cepheid Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc
- NEOGEN Corporation
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Hoff Man Roche - Diagnostics Division
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
- Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend
- Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
- Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis
- Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth
- Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation
- Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing
- Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests
- Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing
- Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine Expand Growth Opportunities
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth
- Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
- Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand
- Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test Volumes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38pc7y
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article