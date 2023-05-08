Global Clinical Microbiology Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Techniques Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Microbiology Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical microbiology market attained a value of USD 4137.9 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 6052.12 million by 2028.



Clinical microbiology is a field of medicine that focuses on the recognition, diagnosis, therapy, and prevention of infectious diseases caused by different microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Clinical microbiology laboratories play a crucial role in the management of infectious diseases by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to healthcare providers, which is essential for guiding patient care and infection control measures.



One of the key factors driving the global clinical microbiology market growth is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections, and hospital-acquired infections, among others. The rising incidence of these diseases has led to a growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic techniques, which has, in turn, boosted the market for clinical microbiology.

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques is another factor propelling the growth of the clinical microbiology market. The advanced techniques allow for the rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases, enabling timely initiation of appropriate treatment and prevention of disease transmission.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on public health surveillance and the implementation of stringent infection control measures in healthcare settings are expected to contribute to the clinical microbiology market expansion. Public health surveillance systems rely on accurate and timely data from clinical microbiology laboratories for monitoring disease trends and guiding public health interventions. Additionally, healthcare-associated infections are a major concern in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and clinical microbiology plays a vital role in their prevention and control by identifying the causative microorganisms and their antimicrobial susceptibility patterns.



Another trend positively impacting the global clinical microbiology market demand is the rising demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests. POC tests are designed to be used at or near the site of patient care, allowing for rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The growing availability of POC tests for various pathogens, as well as their ease of use, rapid turnaround time, and potential cost savings, are driving the adoption of these tests in clinical settings, thereby bolstering the clinical microbiology market growth.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on product, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Product

Laboratory Instruments

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Autoclave Sterilisers

Petri Dish Fillers

Automated Cell Culture Systems

Microbiology Analysers

Molecular Diagnostic Instrument

Microscopes

Mass Spectrometers

Reagents

Market Breakup by Application

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Periodontal Disease

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global clinical microbiology companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

bioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p51pb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets