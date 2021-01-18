Global Clinical Nutrition (Enteral & Parental) Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market, By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Nutrition Type (Enteral Nutrition, Parental Nutrition), By Application, By End User, By Substrates, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 54.85 Billion in 2019 is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.36% during the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases and increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness among people.



Clinical nutrition helps to keep patients healthy as they contain adequate supplements like minerals, vitamins, and others. They assist to recover metabolic system of the body. If a person lacks adequate amount of nutrients in his/her diet, then they are asked to take clinical nutrients.



Further, high birth rate and higher number of premature births in addition to growing geriatric population, and rising incidence of metabolic and chronic disorders is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market. However, lack of awareness about clinical nutrients and high cost or side effects of nutritional products might hamper the growth of the market.



The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is segmented based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, End-user, substrates, company and region. In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and intravenous. The Oral segment is dominating the market with a market share of nearly 52%. In terms of nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parental nutrition.



Enteral nutrition is further segmented into oral nutrition supplements and tube feeding while parental nutrition is segmented into supplemental parenteral nutrition, total parenteral nutrition, all-in-one system and multiple bottle system. Enteral nutrition segment is expected to account for the largest clinical nutrition market share during the forecast years on account of ease of administration and wide availability for products like powders, capsules, soft gels, and liquids.



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into infant & child, adults and geriatrics. Infant & child nutrition led the clinical nutrition market in 2019 on the back of increasing demand for disease or disorder specific nutrition for children, especially in developing economies.



Major players operating in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market include Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Nutrition, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Meiji Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, CONMED Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Vesco Medical LLC, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and others. The market players are opting for strategies like partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition to increase their share in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clinical Nutrition Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous)

6.2.2. By Nutrition Type

6.2.2.1. Enteral Nutrition (Oral Nutrition Supplements, Tube Feeding)

6.2.2.2. Parental Nutrition (Supplemental Parenteral nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition; All-in-one system, Multiple bottle system)

6.2.3. By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Eating Disorders, Stages of Development and Recovery, Others)

6.2.4. By End-user (Infant & Child, Adults, Geriatrics)

6.2.5. By Substrates (Energy, Carbohydrates, Lipids, Proteins & amino acids, Water & electrolyte, Dietary fiber, Antioxidants)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook



8. Europe Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook



10. South America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Nestle S.A.

14.2.2. Danone S.A.

14.2.3. Abbott Nutrition

14.2.4. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

14.2.5. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.2.6. Baxter International Inc.

14.2.7. B Braun Melsungen AG

14.2.8. Meiji Holding Co. Ltd.

14.2.9. BASF SE

14.2.10. CONMED Corporation

14.2.11. Lonza Group AG

14.2.12. Vesco Medical LLC

14.2.13. Perrigo Company PLC

14.2.14. Pfizer Inc.

14.2.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.



15. Strategic Recommendations



