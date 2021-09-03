Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Danone, GlaxoSmithKline and Hospira Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Escalating geriatric population, increasing birth rate, growth in number of premature births and intensified prevalence of malnutrition and chronic diseases are the prime contributors to the growing demand for clinical nutrition. Malnutrition is a grave issue faced affecting millions globally and clinical nutrition is the most effective way to treat malnutrition. Growth in incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases and number of surgical interventions has urged the demand for enteral nutrition. Clinical Nutrition Market To Expected to grow at 8% from 2019 to 2029. In addition, growing disposable income, healthcare expenditure, awareness and premature births will further generate demand for infant and pediatric nutrition.

Clinical nutrition is a wide domain that includes parenteral and enteral feeding, encompassing denutrition in stressful situations such as trauma, eating and metabolic disorders, preterm births, chronic diseases, etc. clinical nutrition products are considered as pharmaceuticals and thus their production must follow strict conditions. Clinical nutrition has ensured efficient identification and treatment of medical disorders that result from inadequate or improper diet.

Pediatric Nutrition will continue to retain its Dominance

Based on the nutrition types, the global clinical nutrition market is studied for pediatric nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Among these, pediatric nutrition captures the largest market share in 2016 (50.6%) and the segment will continue to retain its dominance through the forecast period. High birth rate in developed parts of the world, increasing number of preterm births, mainly contribute to the leading position of this segment. On the other hand, parenteral nutrition segment will witness fairly higher growth during the forecast period. Significant rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, diabetes, renal failure, cancer and CVDs is the major factor driving the growth of this segment (CAGR 4.5% during 2017-2025) Metabolic disorders, eating disorders, stages of development and recovery are the major medical conditions where clinical nutrition is extensively applied. At present stages of recovery and development enjoys the leading position in terms of revenue share in the global clinical nutrition market. Significant rise in infant and pediatric patient pool, extensive growth in the number of patients living with chronic diseases and largest eligible patient pool are the prime factors attributed to the dominance of this segment. However, with perpetual growth in the number of immune system related metabolic diseases being discovered, and the corresponding rise in the respective patient group the metabolic disorders segment will enjoy a considerably prominent position in the global clinical nutrition market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is proposed to be the most lucrative market

Geographically, the global clinical nutrition market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America currently collects the largest revenue share in the global clinical nutrition market. The domination of this region is mainly attributed to widespread awareness about the benefits associated with clinical nutrition, significant patient pool, and evolved reimbursement provisions at both hospitals and home care locations. On the other hand, due to rapid industrialization, evolving education system, increased disposable incomes, rapid evolution of healthcare provisions and infrastructure, Asia Pacific is proposed to be the most lucrative market for clinical nutrition.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clinical Nutrition: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Major Commercial Events

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.1 Competitive Analysis: Clinical Nutrition, by Key Market Players



Chapter 4 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Nutrition Type

4.1 Preface

4.2 Pediatric Nutrition

4.2.1 Milk Based

4.2.2 Soy Based

4.2.3 Organic

4.2.4 Pro/Pre-biotic

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Enteral Nutrition

4.3.1 Standard Nutrition

4.3.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

4.4 Parenteral Nutrition

4.4.1 Amino Acids

4.4.2 Glucose

4.4.3 Lipids

4.4.4 Other Additives



Chapter 5 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Medical Condition

5.1 Preface

5.2 Metabolic Disorders

5.3 Eating Disorders

5.4 Stages of Development and Recovery

5.5 Others (CVD & Immune Diseases)



Chapter 6 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by End-Use

6.1 Preface

6.2 Pediatric

6.3 Adults

6.4 Geriatric



Chapter 7 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Abbott Nutrition

8.1.1 Business Description

8.1.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.1.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.1.4 News Coverage

8.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2.1 Business Description

8.2.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.2.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.2.4 News Coverage

8.3 Fresenius Kabi AG

8.3.1 Business Description

8.3.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.3.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.3.4 News Coverage

8.4 Danone S.A.

8.4.1 Business Description

8.4.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.4.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.4.4 News Coverage

8.5 GlaxoSmithKline

8.5.1 Business Description

8.5.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.5.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.5.4 News Coverage

8.6 Hospira, Inc.

8.6.1 Business Description

8.6.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.6.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.6.4 News Coverage

8.7 Nutricia North America

8.8.1 Business Description

8.8.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.8.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.8.4 News Coverage

8.8 Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

8.8.1 Business Description

8.8.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.8.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.8.4 News Coverage

8.9 Perrigo Company Plc

8.9.1 Business Description

8.9.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.9.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.9.4 News Coverage

8.10. Lonza, Ltd.

8.10.1 Business Description

8.10.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.10.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.10.4 News Coverage

8.11 Baxter International, Inc.

8.11.1 Business Description

8.11.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.11.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.11.4 News Coverage

8.12 Nestle S.A.

8.12.1 Business Description

8.12.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.12.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.12.4 News Coverage

8.13 Hero Nutritionals, Inc.

8.13.1 Business Description

8.13.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.13.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.13.4 News Coverage

8.14 Pfizer, Inc.

8.14.1 Business Description

8.14.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.14.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.14.4 News Coverage

8.15 BASF SE

8.15.1 Business Description

8.15.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.15.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.15.4 News Coverage

8.16 AYMES International Ltd

8.16.1 Business Description

8.16.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.16.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.16.4 News Coverage

8.17 Reckitt

8.18.1 Business Description

8.18.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.18.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.18.4 News Coverage

8.18 Medifood International Ltd

8.18.1 Business Description

8.18.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.18.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.18.4 News Coverage

8.19 Medtrition, Inc.

8.19.1 Business Description

8.19.2 Financial Health and Budget Allocation

8.19.3 Product Positions/Portfolio

8.19.4 News Coverage



