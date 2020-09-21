Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 Featuring Market Leaders - Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Nestle Health Science, Baxter Int'l, Braun

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical nutrition market reached $51 billion in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period:

Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition

Growing Popularity of Home-based Healthcare

High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

Enteral Nutrition Driving Market Growth

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has been a global catastrophe. The symptoms of COVID-19 span a spectrum, ranging from mild, self-limiting flu to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and finally, death. A higher percentage of people have died in Europe than in Asia. A recent meta-analysis from China involving 46,248 patients showed that the most prevalent comorbidities in people infected by COVID-19 were hypertension, followed by diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases.



The study considers the present scenario of the clinical nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation



The global nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, application, end-users, distribution, and geography. The oral and enteral segment dominates a majority share of the market. The growing health awareness among consumers remains one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Although clinical nutritional supplements are generally prescribed to individuals that are at high risk of malnutrition, oral supplements are witnessing widespread inclusions in dieticians' recommendations.



Hospitals constitute the largest end-user for clinical nutrition products globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, along with the growing number of preterm births and surgeries, has led to the growth of demand for clinical nutrition in hospitals.



Long-term care facilities (LTC) include includes ambulatory care facilities. The prevalence of protein-energy malnutrition in nursing homes residents range from 25-85%. Malnourishment in the elderly population can lead to poor clinical outcomes and increase the risk of mortality. Thus, clinical nutrition is generally recommended for patients in LTC facilities, which is driving growth.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets have been dominating the distribution landscape, and the channel is expected to continue its momentum during the forecast period. Drug stores and pharmacies are the most preferred outlets after supermarkets & hypermarkets. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are oriented toward supermarkets and traditional retail outlets. The other significant countries, such as Australia, depend keenly on drug stores and pharmacies.



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the clinical nutrition market?

2. What are the emerging clinical nutrition market trends that is going to drive the industry during the forecast period?

3. What are the factors influencing the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period?

4. What is the growth of the adult and pediatric segment market shares by 2025?

5. Who are the major key players in the clinical nutrition market, and what are their market shares?

6. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the clinical nutrition market?

7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global medical nutrition market size?



