Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook and Forecast to 2026: Market is Becoming Highly Consolidated, with a Rising Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

Clinical nutrition remains significantly important to ensure better survival outcomes for patients suffering from critical conditions arising from COVID-19. The increasing number of malnutrition cases is surging the industry growth. Clinical nutrition is a highly regulated market and is generally prescribed for intake during medical supervision across various settings such as hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities.



CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global clinical nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, product type, application, distributional channels, end-users, geography.

Focusing on health and wellness, aging well, and disease prevention by consumers, healthcare providers are demanding preventive clinical nutrition products and are experiencing rapid growth. Vendors are offering the product in dessert, yogurt, soup, and savory-style and as powders to grab customers' attention. The key players are investing in research activities to formulate a nutritional supplement that provides nutritional benefits to patients suffering from certain medical conditions.



Global brands such as Abbott, Nestle, Nutricia, and Fresenius Kabi offer parenteral, enteral, and oral nutrition products for infants. The percentage of infants suffering from lactose intolerance is incredibly high and accounts for 71% of the population. The market has also been experiencing high demand owing to the heavy ad campaigns. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition among children is primarily driving the demand for clinical nutrition among children.



Latin America and APAC are expected to witness high traction for semi-solid powder products in the industry. Most standard clinical nutrition products are powder-based as they offer 100% micro and macronutrient requirements. Players are observing the highest level of adoption of clinical nutrition in physical stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other e-commerce websites due to the flexibility offered in packaging techniques.



In recent years, the syndrome of metabolic disorders is becoming much more common in the United States. About 37% of adult Americans are estimated to have metabolic disorders thereby, surging the demand for clinical nutrition across the globe. Major innovations and advancements in the fields of nutrition have led to rapid growth in the industry over the last decade. The developing Asian countries are becoming a focal point for significant players in the market.



The distribution of clinical nutrition products is highly significant, requiring research activities to understand the most effective and safe channel. An ideal distribution mix consisting of a considerable share of each delivery mode is regarded as the most successful strategy. Major retail channels such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Sainsbury's, Morrisons serve as the primary sources of sales in the western countries.



The rising incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients drives the demand for oral, enteral, and parenteral nutritional products across the globe. Vendors are arranging training sessions on equipment and feed for hospital-based healthcare professionals and patients to increase the sales of clinical nutrition. Brands such as Abbott and B. Braun offering ready-to-drink nutrition products for patients suffering from chronic diseases that are easy to consume, and flavorful products are likely to gain greater consumer attention.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The proportion of cancer deaths in Asia is about 58.3% higher than the cancer incidence rate. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for clinical nutrition products in the region. The rapid rise of the e-commerce industry in the Asia Pacific is likely to remain at the forefront of the rapid growth of the online sale of nutritional products in the Asia Pacific. A large base of the population and the presence of high medical needs are expected to create new growth avenues for the market in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global clinical nutrition market is becoming highly consolidated, with a rising number of mergers and acquisitions occurring globally. Due to the possibility of incremental growth, the non-traditional players are expected to venture into the clinical nutritional supplement market during the forecast period. The global market is highly competitive with the presence of significant vendors.

Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, B. Braun, Danone, and Nestle Health Science are the major players. Due to the higher level of fragmentation, most players engage in mergers and acquisitions to overcome the competitive edge across the industry.

Other Prominent Vendors:

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition

Growing Popularity of Home-Based Healthcare

Growing Demand for Parenteral Nutrition

Increased Demand in Developing Countries

Market Growth Enablers

High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

Higher Nutritional Requirement Among the Geriatric Population

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Metabolic Disorders

Increasing Preference for Enteral Over Parenteral

High Demand for Clinical Nutrition Among Cancer Patients

Market Restraints

Complications Related to Enteral Feeding

Stringent Regulations

Irregular Reimbursement Coverage for Clinical Nutrition

