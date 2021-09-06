Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook to 2025: Asia Pacific Forecast to Grow to $20.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% Between 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical nutrition is nutrition for patients in a healthcare setting. It is the practice of assessing whether a person is consuming an adequate amount of nutrients. This report analyzes market trends for clinical nutrition with data from 2018-2019, estimates from 2020, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2025 (forecast period 2020-2025) and regional markets for clinical nutrition.

The global market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $59.6 billion in 2020 to $75.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

in 2020 to by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The North American regional market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $20.4 billion in 2020 to $25.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

in 2020 to by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The Asia-Pacific regional market for clinical nutrition is estimated to grow from $15.3 billion in 2020 to $20.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The market has been segmented by type, application, end user and geography. By type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and infant nutrition. The infant nutrition segment covers milk-based, organic, soy-based, prebiotics, probiotics and follow-up products. The enteral nutrition segment covers standard nutrition and disease-specific nutritional support. The parenteral nutrition segment in this report includes carbohydrates, lipids, trace elements, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

This report also includes a detailed background of medical nutrition therapy: oral nutrition supplements (dietary supplements, functional and fortified foods and food intolerance products) and clinical nutrition routes, enteral and parenteral. Market sizing was done for infant, enteral, parenteral, adult and elder nutrition. A regional market analysis for clinical nutrition is also covered in this report.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among key players and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze the future trends of this market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided, to enable easy decision making.

The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 55 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for clinical nutrition within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of the key market regulations, new advances in clinical nutrition and nutritional sciences, and increasing demand for specific nutritional products; and their impact on the stakeholders in this market

Estimation of current market size and potential growth forecast for clinical nutrition market, and corresponding market share analysis by nutrition type, end user, application area, and geography

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Analysis and PEST Analysis for relevant geographic regions in the clinical nutrition industry

Competitive Landscape featuring major companies in the clinical nutrition market, their financial information, company share analysis and key development strategies

Review of the U.S. patents issued for innovations in clinical nutrition products

Profile description of the market leading players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Danone, DSM, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN), Nestle and Fresenius Kabi



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5: Medical Nutrition Background

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Type of Clinical Nutrition

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Clinical Nutrition Application

Chapter 9: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10: Patent Review

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 13: Company Profiles

Abbott

Baxter International Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Danone

DSM

DuPont

Fresenius Kabi AG

Glanbia plc

Lonza

Mead Johnson & Co. LLC (Reckitt Benckiser Group plc)

Nestle

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Perrigo Co. plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1tiuq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

