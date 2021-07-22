Global Clinical Rollators Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2027 - A $202.9 Million Market by 2027

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Rollators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Rollators estimated at US$147.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$202.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.

4-Wheeler Rollators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$149.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3-Wheeler Rollators segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Clinical Rollators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

Benmor Medical (UK) Limited

Besco Medical Medizin- und Rehaprodukte GmbH

Bischoff & Bischoff Medizin- & Rehabilitationstechnik GmbH

Briggs Healthcare

Evolution Technologies Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Human Care HC AB

Invacare Corp.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Medical Depot, Inc. dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

