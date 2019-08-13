Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 with Profiles of 60+ Players
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ArisGlobal, LLC (USA)
- BioClinica, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Optronics, Inc. (USA)
- DSG, Inc. (USA)
- eResearch Technology, Inc. (USA)
- IBM Watson Health (USA)
- MedNet Solutions (USA)
- Medidata Solutions (USA)
- Nextrials, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corp. (USA)
- PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)
- Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC (USA)
- Veeva Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Winchester Business Systems (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground
Benefits Offered by CTMS
Global Market Overview
Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth
Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth
Increased Demand for Cloud-based and Other Advanced CTMS
Veeva Vault CTMS Gains Prominence
Key Players in the CTMS Market
Select Major Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Providers Worldwide
Developed Countries Rule the Market
Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate
Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector
Rising Significance of Data Aggregation
Innovative Predictive Modeling Systems
Enhanced Patient Enrollment
Attention on Patient Centricity
Rising Importance of mHealth and Wearable Devices
Improving Clinical Trial Quality
2. SELECT GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Increased Spend on R&D
An Important Growth Driver
Clinical Trial Globalization Surges Demand for CTMS
CROs
The Targeted Customers for CTMS
Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS Demand
Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs
CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future
Consolidation of CROs Rampant in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand
Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management Platforms
DLB System's Solution with Data Management Tools
Systems Integration Becomes Imperative
Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data
UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore Clinical Trials Management System
UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial Management Solution
3. CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - AN OVERVIEW
Clinical Trial Management Systems: A Prelude
CTMS Eases Clinical Trials Process
Features/Benefits of a Typical CTMS
CTMS: Core Capabilities
Project Management
Subject and Site Management
Site and Clinical Trial Planning
Clinical Study Management
Financial/Payment Management
Investigator Management
Management of Supply Logistics
Study Documentation/Protocol Management
Reporting and Performance of Clinical Trial
Other Key Capabilities
Types of Clinical Trial Management Systems
Licensed Enterprise Solution
Web-Hosted Solution (CTMS SaaS)
Benefits of a Web-based CTMS
Technology Transfer
Key Features of an Effective CTMS
Major Users of CTMS
Functions of CTMS
For Pharma and Biotech Companies
For Research Sites, Government and Academic Institutions
For Contract Research Organizations
Integrated CTMS Gaining Prominence
Limitations of CTMS
Cost and Customization
Onus on Clinical Team
Implementation Issues
CTMS: Key Challenges
CTMS: Potential Benefits
Important Factors to be Considered while Selecting a CTMS
Regulatory Compliance
CDISC Standards
4. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS - A SNAPSHOT
Overview
Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical Activity
Major CROs with Internally Developed CTMS Systems
CRO Acquisitions: Clinical Trial Technologies
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
TCS Unveils Connected Clinical Trials
Trial by Fire Solutions Releases SimpleTrials 2.0
PAREXEL Unveils Patient Sensor Solution
ASCO & Friends of Cancer Research Launches Initiative to Modernize Eligibility Criteria for Clinical Trials
Medidata Launches New Payment Technology
ClinDatrix Unveils Oracle Health Sciences InForm 6.1 and Oracle Argus 8.0
Bioclinica Introduces OnPoint Direct CTMS
TransCelerate BioPharma Introduces SIP Technology
PAREXEL Introduces IMPACT Express CTMS
Veeva Systems Introduces Clinical Trials Study Startup Solution
Ottawa Hospital Introduces Clinical Trial of Double-Virus Cancer
Comprehend Systems Unveils Quality Solution for ClinOps
KCR S.A., Introduces Innovative Clinical Trial Data Platform
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
OmniComm Systems Signs LOI to Acquire Algorics
Bio-Optronics Partners with Complion
Singota Solutions Enters into Partnership with Slope.io
Anju Software Acquires ClinPlus
Bio-Optronics and Adventist Health System Rolls out the Clinical Conductor CTMS
Medidata Partners with Karyopharm
ERT Secures 2016 Scrip Award
Medidata Solutions Provides Cloud Platform & Mobile Health Capabilities to Techfields Pharma
ICON Takes Over Clinical Research Management
Biomedical Systems Partners with Foundry Health
Medidata Cloud Technology Choosen to Support Biogen Clinical Trials
UPS Expands Healthcare-Specific Capabilities to Support Clinical Trials
PFS Clinical Partners with Velos
Green Circle Health Partners with Integrated Clinical Solutions
Pfizer Selects Oracle Cloud for Clinical Data Management and Trial Management
LSK Global PS Expands Use of Medidata Clinical Cloud Platform
Bioclinica Integrates with Parallel 6's Clinical Reach
FMD Adopts Oracle's Cloud-Based Clinical Data Management Solutions
Nextrials Presents New Opportunities for Healthcare Providers & Researchers
Medidata Expands Adoption of the Medidata Clinical Cloud
MedStar Health Collaborates with Forte Research Systems
PFS Clinical Partners with Clinical Conductor CTMS
Bioclinica Acquires Clinverse
ICON Takes Over PMG Research
BioClinica Integrates OnPoint CTMS with Clireo eTMF
eResearchTechnology, Inc.'s Insights Cloud Replaces Traditional CTMS Functionality
IBM Acquires Merge Healthcare
Guardian Research Network Collaborates with Molecular Health
Quintiles Enters into Definitive Agreement with Quest Diagnostics
Accenture Selects Medidata's Technology for Expansion of Cloud Capabilities for R&D
Medidata Partners with Peking University
PPDI Migrates CTMS to Oracle Health Sciences Cloud
CROS NT Partners with DATATRAK
Medidata partners with Garmin
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 62
- The United States (45)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
