Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2018-2022 with Almac Group, DHL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PAREXEL International & UPS Dominating

The global clinical trial supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand of CROs. Many pharmaceutical product manufacturers and drug discovery companies are preferring to outsource their clinical trial process to CROs. Outsourcing clinical trial processes help pharmaceutical companies focus on R&D and optimize their operational costs, which has led to the increase in the number of CROs. This increase in the number of CROs is likely to continue during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of biopharmaceutical industry. The biopharmaceutical industry comprises biologics and pharmaceutical products, manufacturers, and suppliers growing at a steady pace. Biologics innovators, suppliers, and investors are excited about, growing and profitable industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of clinical trials. Clinical trials have changed over the years, and therefore, there has been a growing concern about the rising costs of clinical trials. Clinical trials for drugs are challenging and time consuming. The initial challenge is patient enrolment, which is followed by ensuring that patients do not drop out of the research study.

Key vendors

Almac Group

DHL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PAREXEL International

UPS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Medical device industry

Biologics industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand of CROs

Increase in studies focusing on pharmaceutical industry

Rising demand of e-clinical trials

