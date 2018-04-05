Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2018-2022 with Almac Group, DHL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PAREXEL International & UPS Dominating

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical trial supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand of CROs. Many pharmaceutical product manufacturers and drug discovery companies are preferring to outsource their clinical trial process to CROs. Outsourcing clinical trial processes help pharmaceutical companies focus on R&D and optimize their operational costs, which has led to the increase in the number of CROs. This increase in the number of CROs is likely to continue during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of biopharmaceutical industry. The biopharmaceutical industry comprises biologics and pharmaceutical products, manufacturers, and suppliers growing at a steady pace. Biologics innovators, suppliers, and investors are excited about, growing and profitable industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of clinical trials. Clinical trials have changed over the years, and therefore, there has been a growing concern about the rising costs of clinical trials. Clinical trials for drugs are challenging and time consuming. The initial challenge is patient enrolment, which is followed by ensuring that patients do not drop out of the research study.
Key vendors
- Almac Group
- DHL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PAREXEL International
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Medical device industry
- Biologics industry
- Pharmaceutical industry
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand of CROs
- Increase in studies focusing on pharmaceutical industry
- Rising demand of e-clinical trials
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
