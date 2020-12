Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial supplies market is currently witnessing strong growth. Clinical trial supplies refer to various tools and equipment that are used for conducting scientific experiments, investigations and clinical research. Infusion pumps, nebulizers and syringe needles are the most commonly used clinical trial supplies. They are primarily used for conducting medical trials for detecting, preventing and treating various ailments, analyzing the efficiency of a treatment method, and in the diagnosis of various infectious and metabolic disorders. They also find extensive applications during respiratory, oncological, cardiovascular and neurological procedures.



Significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Clinical trials are gaining immense traction for treating diseases, such as HIV and cancer, along with the development of innovative drug delivery systems. Furthermore, technological advancements facilitating the development of cold chain logistics and monitoring technologies, are also acting as crucial growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are focusing on optimizing the production and packaging processes that can minimize wastage and enhance the overall cost-efficiency.



Moreover, the emerging trend of contract research organizations (CROs) is also impacting the market growth positively. CROs enable the pharmaceutical, biotechnological and medical instrument manufacturers to outsource research activities on a contractual basis, thereby increasing the utilization of various trial supplies. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) undertaken by both the governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the development of advanced drugs and treatment methods, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., DHL, Parexel, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Services, Sharp Clinical, Biocair, Movianto, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global clinical trial supplies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global clinical trial supplies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Services

6.1 Product Manufacturing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Packaging, Labeling and Storage

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Logistics and Distribution

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Phase

7.1 Phase I

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Phase II

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Phase III

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

8.1 Oncology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Respiratory Diseases

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 CNS and Mental Disorders

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Medical Devices Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Biopharmaceuticals Industry

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Almac Group Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 DHL

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Parexel

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 PCI Services

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Sharp Clinical

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Biocair

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Movianto

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio



