Global Clinical Trials Market Research Report to 2026 - Featuring Accell Clinical Research, Clinipace and Icon PLC Among Others

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Design, by Phase, by Indication, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 29,712.55 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 32,276.86 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% to reach USD 49,745.40 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Trials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design, the market was studied across Interventional Study and Observational Study. The Interventional Study is further studied across Adaptive Clinical Trial, Non-randomized Control Trial, and Randomized Control Trial. The Observational Study is further studied across Case Control Study, Cohort Study, Cross Sectional Study, and Ecological Study.

Based on Phase, the market was studied across Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Based on Indication, the market was studied across Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular, CNS condition, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Obesity, Oncology, and Pain management.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trials Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trials Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Diseases

5.1.1.2. Shift Towards Patient Centric Clinical Trials

5.1.1.3. Improved Clinical Trails Due to CRO Consolidation

5.1.1.4. Increasing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.1.1.5. Increased Focus on Drug Development

5.1.1.6. Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Dearth of Skilled Clinical Research Professional

5.1.2.2. Increased Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2. Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activity

5.1.3.3. Increased Focus on Development and Commercialization of Generics and Biologics

5.1.3.4. Regulatory Approvals in Emerging Markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment

5.1.4.2. Cross border Logistics Challenges Challenging Clinical trials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Clinical Trials Market, by Design

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Interventional Study

6.2.1. Adaptive Clinical Trial

6.2.2. Non-randomized Control Trial

6.2.3. Randomized Control Trial

6.3. Observational Study

6.3.1. Case Control Study

6.3.2. Cohort Study

6.3.3. Cross Sectional Study

6.3.4. Ecological Study



7. Clinical Trials Market, by Phase

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Phase I

7.3. Phase II

7.4. Phase III

7.5. Phase IV



8. Clinical Trials Market, by Indication

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Autoimmune/Inflammation

8.3. Cardiovascular

8.4. CNS condition

8.5. Diabetes

8.6. Infectious Diseases

8.7. Obesity

8.8. Oncology

8.9. Pain management



9. Americas Clinical Trials Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trials Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Accell Clinical Research, LLC

13.2. Atlant Clinical Ltd.

13.3. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

13.4. Clinipace

13.5. Eli Lilly and Company

13.6. Icon PLC

13.7. IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

13.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

13.9. Parexel International Corporation

13.10. Pfizer Inc.

13.11. ProPharma Group Holdings, LLC

13.12. SGS S.A.

13.13. SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

13.14. Syneos Health, Inc.

13.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.16. Wuxi AppTec Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwc0qc

