Global Clot Management Devices Market Analysis Report 2023: Minimally Invasive Procedures and Stroke Treatment Innovations Market Expansion Amidst an Aging Global Population

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clot Management Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Product Type (Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Others), By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clot management devices market is projected to experience consistent growth with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2028.

This growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is on the rise, compounded by a global aging population. Advancements in clot management device technologies aimed at enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of conditions like stroke, coupled with the increasing preference for minimally invasive medical procedures, are driving the demand for clot management devices within the market.

Furthermore, prominent players in the market are actively engaged in research and development endeavors to usher in advanced thrombectomy device technologies. Collaborations between major industry players and academic and research institutions are providing support for ongoing clinical projects, bolstered by public-private funding dedicated to the advancement of thrombectomy technology. These efforts are anticipated to fuel growth in the overall clot management device market during the forecast period.

Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, in addition to a rise in incidents of hip, knee, and spinal injuries globally, are substantial contributors to the growth of the global clot management device market over the forecast period. Research and clinical trials focused on clot management devices have witnessed significant escalation over time, reinforcing the growth trend.

The United States commands a dominant position in the global clot management devices market. This prominence can be attributed to the availability of cost-effective healthcare devices within the region. Notably, statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlight that the number of individuals affected by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) surpasses those impacted by AIDS and cancer. Specifically, the United States recorded around 900,000 cases of DVT and PE in the year 2015, accentuating the pressing need for effective clot management devices.

Rising Demand for Stent Retrievers



Stent retrievers are second-generation mechanical thrombectomy products utilized for the treatment of thrombotic disorders. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease because of the increase in alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and unhealthy foods and the growing aging population across the world, are propelling the clot management device market growth during the forecast period.

One of the important factors that drive the market growth is the increasing availability of reimbursement of thrombectomy procedures, rising public and private investments for product development and commercialization, and increasing patient emphasis on minimally invasive procedures.

Ongoing drug developments by leading companies and expansion of the presence in emerging countries by the market players through the establishment of manufacturing facilities, research and development facilities, and distribution networks are the important factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the clot management devices market during the forecast period.



Increasing Availability of Medical Reimbursements



With continued technical breakthroughs in the field of minimally invasive operations, thrombectomy systems are currently being used in hospitals and surgical centers in collaboration with diagnostic technologies for image-guided thrombectomy procedures. The frequency of thrombectomy procedures performed in hospitals and surgical centers is rising due to the increased use of stent and clot retrievers in treating acute ischemic stroke and the rising incidence of chronic vascular illnesses.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Clot Management Devices Market.

Medtronic Plc.

Concentric Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward LifeSciences Corporation

AngioDynamics, Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Strub Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Cook Group Incorporated

Report Scope:



Clot Management Devices Market, By Product Type:

Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices

Others

Clot Management Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Clot Management Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

