Global Clothing and Apparel Markets, 2014-2018 & 2018-2022 - Top Players are NIKE, Adidas, PVH, VF Corp, and Hanesbrands
Oct 25, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clothing And Apparel Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clothing and apparel market reached a value of nearly $758.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to nearly $1,182.9 billion by 2022.
This report describes and evaluates the global clothing and apparel market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.
Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a lack of resources and increasing inventory levels. Going forward, the growth of e-commerce and favourable government regulations on apparel manufacturing will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the clothing and apparel market in the future include reductions in free trade and the growing production of counterfeit products.
The clothing and apparel market is segmented by type of apparel into women's wear, men's wear and kid's wear. Women's wear was the largest segment of the clothing and apparel market by type of apparel in 2018 at 55.7%. The men's wear market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.4%.
The women's wear market is segmented by type of apparel into dresses & skirts, trousers, blouses, jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers, coats & jackets, suits & ensembles, sports & swimwear, t-shirts & singlets, night & underwear (women & girls) and blazers and others. Dresses & skirts were the largest segment of the women's wear market in 2018 at 23.3%.
The men's wear market is segmented by type of apparel into trousers, shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers, coats & jackets, blazers, and suits, night & underwear( men's and boys), t-shirts & singlets, sports & swimwear and others. Trousers were the largest segment of the men's wear market by type of apparel in 2018 at 35.4%.
The kid's wear market is segmented by type of apparel into infant and toddler clothes, and young children clothes. Young children clothes were the largest segment of the kid's wear market by type of apparel in 2018 at 68.1%.
Asia-Pacific was the largest market for apparel, accounting for 45.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the clothing and apparel market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.4% and 14.3% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.0% and 11.6% respectively.
The clothing and apparel market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten players constitute 8.07% of the market. Major players in the market include NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., VF Corporation, and Hanesbrands Inc.
The global apparel and leather products market, of which the clothing and apparel market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,050.2 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to nearly $1,623.0 billion by 2022.
The clothing and apparel market was the largest segment of the global apparel and leather products market. The leather and allied products segment was the second largest segment, accounting for 27.8% of the total. The apparel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the apparel and leather products market at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2022.
The top opportunities in the global clothing and apparel market will arise in the men's wear segment, which will gain $256.6 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The clothing and apparel market size will gain the most in China at $193.4 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the clothing and apparel market include collaborating with technology companies, adopting robotics and automation in their production process to reduce production costs and increase quality, using natural materials to produce apparel, and using 3D knitting machines to reduce manufacturing costs. Player-adopted strategies in the apparel industry include strengthening product portfolio through innovations and strengthening position in the global market through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, among other
Key Topics Covered:
1. Clothing And Apparel Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1.Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2.Segmentation By Type Of Apparel
6.1.3.Segmentation By Type Of Fiber
7. Clothing And Apparel Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Apparel
7.2.1.Women's Wear
7.2.2.Men's Wear
7.2.3.Kid's Wear
7.3. Market Segmentation By Type Of Fiber
7.3.1.Man-Made Fiber
7.3.2.Cotton Fiber
7.3.3.Animal Based Fiber
7.3.4.Vegetable Based Fiber
8. Clothing And Apparel Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.2. Manufacturers
8.3. Distribution
8.4. End Customers
9. Clothing And Apparel Market Product Analysis - Product Examples
10. Clothing And Apparel Market Customer Information
10.1. Customer Surveys
10.1.1. China Continues To Dominate Apparel Manufacturing Sourcing
10.1.2. Consumer Spending On Brands Is Directly Proportional To Income Levels
10.1.3. Women's Wear Leading the Clothing And Apparel Market
10.1.4. Customers Preferring Malls Over Online Shopping
10.1.5. Price Is Still The Deciding Purchase Factor
10.2. End User Market Size And Growth
11. Clothing And Apparel Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Material Science And Nanotech Advances Driving Smart Fabrics
11.2. Use of Robotics And Automation In Apparel Manufacturing
11.3. Apparel Manufacturers Opting For Sustainable Materials
11.4. 3D Knitting Of Garments
11.5. Computer Controlled Embroidery Systems To Ease Embroidery Designing
11.6. Increasing Use Of Multi-Functional Fabrics
12. Clothing And Apparel Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis
12.1. Political
12.2. Economic
12.3. Social
12.4. Technological
12.5. Environmental
12.6. Legal
13. Global Clothing And Apparel Market Size And Growth
13.1. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
13.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2014-2018
13.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2014-2018
13.2. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2018-2022
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2018-2022
14. Clothing And Apparel Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Clothing And Apparel Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Clothing And Apparel Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Clothing And Apparel Market, Growth And Consumption Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global Clothing And Apparel Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Clothing And Apparel Market, Segmentation By Type Of Apparel, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
15.2. Global Women's Wear Market, Segmentation By Type Of Apparel, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
15.3. Global Men's Wear Market, 2018, Segmentation By Type Of Apparel, Value ($ Billion)
15.3.1. Trousers segment
15.3.2. Shirts segment
15.4. Global Kids' Wear Market, Segmentation By Type Of Apparel, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
15.5. Global Clothing And Apparel Market, Segmentation By Type Of Fiber, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
16. Global Clothing And Apparel Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Clothing And Apparel Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Clothing And Apparel Market Expenditure, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas AG
- Champion Europe
- Christian Dior
- Founder Sport Group
- HanesBrands
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Intimates Online
- Joe's Jeans Brand
- LVMH
- Michael Kors
- Milliken
- Nike, Inc.
- Pacific Brands
- Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation
- Polartec
- PVH Corp.
- SABG
- Sequential Brand Group
- Teamwork Athletic Apparel
- Tommy Hilfiger China
- Twin City Knitting Company
- VF Corporation
- Wacoal Holdings
