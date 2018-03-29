Global Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies Market, 2022 Featuring Major Players - AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Expedient, Fujitsu, Global Switch, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NTT & Quantum

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies: Global Market Through 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report will Size and Forecast Software, Hardware and Services Revenue for Cloud and IoT Storage Technologies
The growing market for cloud and IoT storage technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way storage technologies are deployed while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. Cloud and IoT storage will also enable the continuing scaling of data storage required by today's IT environments.
For the purposes of this report, cloud and IoT storage technologies are defined as storage appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable IoT and cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and IoT storage technologies.
Report Includes:
- 37 data tables
- An overview of the global market for cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) storage technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Description of market trends, key components and applications, and advantages and disadvantages of IoT and cloud storage
- Discussion of key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategies
- Patent reviews and new developments in the market
- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including At&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Expedient, Fujitsu, Global Switch, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NTT, and Quantum
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Research Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Data Growth Drives Adoption Rates
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Cloud and IoT Solid-State and Flash Storage
- Storage Background
- Volatility - Nonvolatile vs. Volatile
- Accessibility - Random vs. Sequential Access
- Capacity - Raw Capacity vs. Density
- Performance - Latency, Throughput and Granularity
- Cloud and IoT Data Centers
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Storage Technology Segments
- Cloud vs. IoT
- Hardware
- Software
- Network
- Scale-Out Storage
- Scale-Up Storage
- Services
- Third-party Firms
5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Enterprise Organizations
- Midsize Organizations
- Small Businesses
6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Manufacturing
- Banking
- Government
- Media
- Insurance
- Retail
- Utilities
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Other Industry Sectors
7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Cloud and IoT storage by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Cloud and IoT Storage Buyers
- Cloud and IoT Storage Suppliers
- Vendor Selection
9 Company Profiles
- AT&T
- Bmc Software
- Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cloudflare
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Coresite
- Datacore Software
- DDN
- Dell Inc.
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Expedient
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fogo Data Centers
- Fujitsu
- Global Switch
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Infinidat
- Infortrend
- Inspur
- Intel Corp.
- Interoute
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Limelight Networks
- NEC
- Netapp
- Netcetera
- Nimbus Data
- NTT
- Nutanix
- Pivot3
- Promise Technology
- Pure Storage
- Quantum
- Oracle Corp.
- Rackspace
- Red Hat
- Sandisk Corp.
- Scality
- Seagate
- Six Degrees Group
- Southsuite Inc.
- Stratoscale
- Sungard Availability Services
- Swiftstack
- Synology
- Tintri Inc.
- Toshiba Storage Products
- Violin Memory
- Western Digital
