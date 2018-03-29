Global Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies Market, 2022 Featuring Major Players - AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Expedient, Fujitsu, Global Switch, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NTT & Quantum

The Report will Size and Forecast Software, Hardware and Services Revenue for Cloud and IoT Storage Technologies

The growing market for cloud and IoT storage technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way storage technologies are deployed while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. Cloud and IoT storage will also enable the continuing scaling of data storage required by today's IT environments.

For the purposes of this report, cloud and IoT storage technologies are defined as storage appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable IoT and cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and IoT storage technologies.

Report Includes:

37 data tables

An overview of the global market for cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) storage technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Description of market trends, key components and applications, and advantages and disadvantages of IoT and cloud storage

Discussion of key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategies

Patent reviews and new developments in the market

Company profiles of major key players in the market, including At&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Expedient, Fujitsu, Global Switch, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NTT, and Quantum

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Data Growth Drives Adoption Rates

Advantages and Disadvantages

Cloud and IoT Solid-State and Flash Storage

Storage Background

Volatility - Nonvolatile vs. Volatile

Accessibility - Random vs. Sequential Access

Capacity - Raw Capacity vs. Density

Performance - Latency, Throughput and Granularity

Cloud and IoT Data Centers

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Storage Technology Segments

Cloud vs. IoT

Hardware

Software

Network

Scale-Out Storage

Scale-Up Storage

Services

Third-party Firms

5 Market Breakdown by End User

Enterprise Organizations

Midsize Organizations

Small Businesses

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Manufacturing

Banking

Government

Media

Insurance

Retail

Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

Other Industry Sectors

7 Market Breakdown by Region

Cloud and IoT storage by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Cloud and IoT Storage Buyers

Cloud and IoT Storage Suppliers

Vendor Selection

9 Company Profiles

AT&T

Bmc Software

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare

Commvault Systems Inc.

Coresite

Datacore Software

DDN

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty

Equinix

Expedient

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks Inc.

Fogo Data Centers

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)

Huawei

IBM

Infinidat

Infortrend

Inspur

Intel Corp.

Interoute

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Limelight Networks

NEC

Netapp

Netcetera

Nimbus Data

NTT

Nutanix

Pivot3

Promise Technology

Pure Storage

Quantum

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace

Red Hat

Sandisk Corp.

Scality

Seagate

Six Degrees Group

Southsuite Inc.

Stratoscale

Sungard Availability Services

Swiftstack

Synology

Tintri Inc.

Toshiba Storage Products

Violin Memory

Western Digital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hfc9f5/global_cloud_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-and-internet-of-things-iot-storage-technologies-market-2022-featuring-major-players---att-cisco-dell-expedient-fujitsu-global-switch-huawei-ibm-lenovo-ntt--quantum-300621702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

