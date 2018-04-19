Global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Expected to Reach $57,055 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4589

Based on end user, the others segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of the software by numerous industries. Furthermore, retail is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cloud-based business analytics software Market was led by the customer analytics segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of business analytics software by many small- & medium-sized businesses for different applications.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the hybrid cloud segment, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the segment is also expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in deployment of hybrid cloud-based software by multiple organizations.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4589

Key Findings of the Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market:

By end user, the others segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions. Based on application, the customer analytics segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

By deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research