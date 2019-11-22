Global Cloud Components and Services Markets to 2024 with Profiles of Adobe Systems, Biotronik, Cerner, Dow Global Technologies, and Microsoft

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Components and Services: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report extends to sizing of the cloud components and services market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for various types of devices at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The report focuses on assessment of cloud components and services, suppliers and an analysis of companies/ manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report.



Initially approached with caution by healthcare organizations, cloud components and services are becoming more widely adopted. In 2018, cloud adoption in healthcare increased, as cost savings outweigh potential data protection concerns. Healthcare IT systems are historically expensive to implement, update and maintain. Cloud economics changes that by shifting from individual budgets to cost-sharing models enabled by private, multi-tenant, and in some cases, public clouds.



While this report contains a significant amount of technical information due to the inherent nature of the subject and thus provides information valuable to engineers and scientists, it is primarily aimed at business professionals in field of cloud components and services. These may include manufacturers and their suppliers, financiers and investors, researchers with backgrounds in engineering and sciences, marketing and sales professionals, and others.



This report may also prove valuable to professional analysts, investors, public policy advisors and others who are seeking a better understanding of cloud components and services market.



The Report Includes:

27 tables

A brief general outlook of the global markets for cloud components and services

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of market dynamics, technological trends, industry structure, a broad spectrum of industrial and non-industrial applications, changing regulatory affairs, and other macroeconomic factors influencing this demand

Assessment of the global competitive landscape with an analysis of market positing and strategies for key manufacturers of cloud components, suppliers, and related system providers

Patent review and new developments within cloud computing technologies

Comprehensive company profiles of major market participants, including Adobe Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Cerner, Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Evolution

Advantages and Disadvantages

Software-Defined Networks

Network Processors

Networks at the Edge

Fog Computing

Security

Comparison of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS

Chapter 4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Introduction

Healthcare Cloud Advantages and Disadvantages

Market Breakdown by Component

Hardware

Software

Network

Market Breakdown by End-use

Rise of Connected Healthcare

Healthcare End-use Segments

Healthcare Providers

Private and Public Payers

Cloud Providers

Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare Applications and Cloud Migration

Electronic Health Records

Cloud-Enabled Healthcare Exchanges

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Cardiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Others

Chapter 5 Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakdown by End User

Cloud Providers

Enterprise Data Center Requirements

Market Breakdown by Application

Consumer Products

Energy

Financial Services

Government

Healthcare

Industrial and Materials

Retail

Telecommunications

Transportation

Utilities

Others Sector

Chapter 6 Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Technologies

Identity and Access Management

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Messaging Security

Web Security

SIEM

Vulnerability Assessment

Market Breakdown by End Use Industry

Government

Banking and Financial Services (BFS)

Healthcare

IT and Communications

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Chapter 7 Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Component

Storage Technology Segments

Cloud vs. IoT

Hardware

Software

Network

Services

Market Breakdown by End Use

Enterprise Organizations

Midsize Organizations

Small Businesses

Market Breakdown by Application

Manufacturing

Banking

Government

Media

Insurance

Retail

Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

Other Industry Sectors

Chapter 8 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Hi-tech

Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Chapter 9 Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Chapter 10 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Business (SMBs)

Market Breakdown by Industrial Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



