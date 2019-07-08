Global Cloud Computing Technologies Market Through 2018-2024 with an IaaS vs. PaaS vs. SaaS Comparison
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a general outlook of various cloud-based technology markets.
The report segments cloud technologies market by service type: Software as a Service (S-a-a-S/SaaS); Infrastructure as a Service (I-a-a-S/IaaS); and Platform as a Service (P-a-a-S/PaaS). Further, the market is also segmented by deployment mode: public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.
Scope
- 29 tables
- A general outlook of the global cloud computing technologies market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of cloud computing technologies, by various service models - Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
- Information on current market trends and technology background including drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Coverage of patent reviews and key new developments in the market
- Detailed profiles of leading manufacturers, suppliers and service providers of cloud computing technologies, including Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Co, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, and SanDisk Corp
The emergence of advanced virtualization solutions gave rise to the cloud computing. Cloud computing is helping industries all around the world to transform their businesses digitally. The technology is helping enterprises to digitally transform their traditional IT infrastructure and offers new perspectives for potential business opportunities. Organizations use pay-as-you-use subscription services for a pool of cloud-based, or third-party IT resources, to ensure revenue growth and other advantages. The model thus helps SMBs in various industries to compete with their larger counterparts.
Until recently, IT leaders have deployed the flexible cloud-based services and solutions considering them only for avoidance or reduction of costs as the primary benefits. However, over the past few years, some of the advanced technology such as machine learning/artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobility technologies, and cognitive computing and other strategic factors are expected to give an exponential expansion to the cloud-based solution/application or services market.
Further, the prevalence of low cost, flexible and secure public cloud environment and the proliferation of SaaS solutions are significantly driving the adoption of cloud technologies in businesses.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Businesses need to analyze, understand and proactively adapt to changing market dynamics faster than ever before. Thus, organizations in various industries are focusing on agility and automation of their business processes, in order to facilitate its employees and have faster time to produce. The cloud-based technologies are helping businesses with the ability to deal with uncertainties and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. Most of the organizations are migrating their critical IT workloads to the cloud to address the business demands of faster computing performance and reducing cost and complexity involved in managing the on-premises IT infrastructure.
Businesses are recognizing the value of public cloud solutions as they accelerate their digital transformation and follow evolving customer roadmaps. The prevalence of public cloud solutions represents opportunities for organizations of all sizes and industry verticals to disrupt their respective industries. The technology allows more startups and SMB firms to compete against their larger counterparts on grounds of innovation, allowing them to focus on their core business offerings, without having to invest significantly on underlying technology infrastructure.
The need for elastic, scalable and low-cost cloud options will continue to increase along with security and performance requirements. With the changing landscape of application and data platforms, distributed app workloads and DevOps-driven SDLC practices, future public cloud offerings will be more secure, reliable and vertical-specific to facilitate profitable and agile digital transformation.
In order to keep the key stakeholders of cloud-based technology markets and other readers updated with recent trends and technology advancements in cloud computing ecosystem, the publisher has decided to provide a general outlook of cloud computing ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Key Assumptions
- Intended Audiences
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Trends
- What is Cloud?
- Cloud Computing Technology
- Advantages of the Cloud Computing Technologies
- Evolution of Cloud Computing
- Market Drivers
- Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Agility
- Increased Mobility Trend Among Organizations
- Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics
- Increasing Demand for Business Continuity
- SMBs Creating New Business Avenues
- Market Restraints
- Data Confidentiality and Security Concerns
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Vertical SaaS Applications
- Exponential Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in SaaS Ecosystem
- Container Redefining the Cloud Market
- Growing Demand for Serverless Computing
- Increasing Role of Cloud in Smart Cities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Service Models
- IaaS vs. PaaS vs. SaaS
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Business Intelligence and Analytics
- Customer Relation Management
- Enterprise Content Management
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Finance and Accounting
- Human Capital Management
- Supply Capital Management
- Unified Communication and Collaboration
- Others
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of SaaS Model
- Threat of New Entrants
- The Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- The Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
- The Threat of Substitution
- The Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- IaaS Architecture
- Managed Hosting
- Storage as a Service (SaaS)
- Compute as a Service (CaaS)
- Network as a Service
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup
- DRaaS Processes
- Content Delivery Service
- High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis of IaaS Vendors
- Product and Service Comparison
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Chapter 5 Cloud Computing Deployment Models
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud Solutions
- Current Market Overview
- Drivers
Chapter 6 Cloud Computing Technology Components
- Networking Technologies
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Cloud Computing Networking by Technology Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Storage Technology
- Storage Background
- Storage Technology by Type
- Cloud Security Technologies
- Identify and Access Management (IAM)
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Messaging Security
- Web Security
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Vulnerability Management
- Cloud Security Market by Industry
- Cloud Security Market by Region
Chapter 7 Key Market Developments
- Key Developments of Global SaaS Market
- New Product Developments
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions in SaaS Market
- Key Developments of Global IaaS Market
- New Product Developments
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Developments of Global Hybrid Cloud Technology Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Alert Logic
- Alibaba Group
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon Web Services
- Anaplan, Inc.
- At&T Inc.
- Atlantic.Net
- Automatic Data Processing (Adp), Llc.
- Bmc Software
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Bayshore Networks
- Beyondtrust
- Bitglass
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cloudfare
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Fusion-Io
- Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Infor, Inc.
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Limelight Networks
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Netapp, Inc.
- NTT Data, Inc.
- Nutanix
- Oracle Corp.
- Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
- Sandisk Corp.
- Seagate
- Sungard Availability Services
- Vmware, Inc.
- Western Digital
