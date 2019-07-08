Global Cloud Computing Technologies Market Through 2018-2024 with an IaaS vs. PaaS vs. SaaS Comparison

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a general outlook of various cloud-based technology markets.

The report segments cloud technologies market by service type: Software as a Service (S-a-a-S/SaaS); Infrastructure as a Service (I-a-a-S/IaaS); and Platform as a Service (P-a-a-S/PaaS). Further, the market is also segmented by deployment mode: public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Scope

29 tables

A general outlook of the global cloud computing technologies market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of cloud computing technologies, by various service models - Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Information on current market trends and technology background including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Coverage of patent reviews and key new developments in the market

Detailed profiles of leading manufacturers, suppliers and service providers of cloud computing technologies, including Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Co, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, and SanDisk Corp

The emergence of advanced virtualization solutions gave rise to the cloud computing. Cloud computing is helping industries all around the world to transform their businesses digitally. The technology is helping enterprises to digitally transform their traditional IT infrastructure and offers new perspectives for potential business opportunities. Organizations use pay-as-you-use subscription services for a pool of cloud-based, or third-party IT resources, to ensure revenue growth and other advantages. The model thus helps SMBs in various industries to compete with their larger counterparts.



Until recently, IT leaders have deployed the flexible cloud-based services and solutions considering them only for avoidance or reduction of costs as the primary benefits. However, over the past few years, some of the advanced technology such as machine learning/artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobility technologies, and cognitive computing and other strategic factors are expected to give an exponential expansion to the cloud-based solution/application or services market.

Further, the prevalence of low cost, flexible and secure public cloud environment and the proliferation of SaaS solutions are significantly driving the adoption of cloud technologies in businesses.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Businesses need to analyze, understand and proactively adapt to changing market dynamics faster than ever before. Thus, organizations in various industries are focusing on agility and automation of their business processes, in order to facilitate its employees and have faster time to produce. The cloud-based technologies are helping businesses with the ability to deal with uncertainties and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. Most of the organizations are migrating their critical IT workloads to the cloud to address the business demands of faster computing performance and reducing cost and complexity involved in managing the on-premises IT infrastructure.



Businesses are recognizing the value of public cloud solutions as they accelerate their digital transformation and follow evolving customer roadmaps. The prevalence of public cloud solutions represents opportunities for organizations of all sizes and industry verticals to disrupt their respective industries. The technology allows more startups and SMB firms to compete against their larger counterparts on grounds of innovation, allowing them to focus on their core business offerings, without having to invest significantly on underlying technology infrastructure.



The need for elastic, scalable and low-cost cloud options will continue to increase along with security and performance requirements. With the changing landscape of application and data platforms, distributed app workloads and DevOps-driven SDLC practices, future public cloud offerings will be more secure, reliable and vertical-specific to facilitate profitable and agile digital transformation.



In order to keep the key stakeholders of cloud-based technology markets and other readers updated with recent trends and technology advancements in cloud computing ecosystem, the publisher has decided to provide a general outlook of cloud computing ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Key Assumptions

Intended Audiences

Methodology and Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Trends

What is Cloud?

Cloud Computing Technology

Advantages of the Cloud Computing Technologies

Evolution of Cloud Computing

Market Drivers

Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Agility

Increased Mobility Trend Among Organizations

Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics

Increasing Demand for Business Continuity

SMBs Creating New Business Avenues

Market Restraints

Data Confidentiality and Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Vertical SaaS Applications

Exponential Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in SaaS Ecosystem

Container Redefining the Cloud Market

Growing Demand for Serverless Computing

Increasing Role of Cloud in Smart Cities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Service Models

IaaS vs. PaaS vs. SaaS

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Business Intelligence and Analytics

Customer Relation Management

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Finance and Accounting

Human Capital Management

Supply Capital Management

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Others

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of SaaS Model

Threat of New Entrants

The Bargaining Power of Suppliers

The Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

The Threat of Substitution

The Bargaining Power of Buyers

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

IaaS Architecture

Managed Hosting

Storage as a Service (SaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Network as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup

DRaaS Processes

Content Delivery Service

High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)

Market Size and Forecast

Competitive Analysis of IaaS Vendors

Product and Service Comparison

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Chapter 5 Cloud Computing Deployment Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Current Market Overview

Drivers

Chapter 6 Cloud Computing Technology Components

Networking Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages

Cloud Computing Networking by Technology Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Storage Technology

Storage Background

Storage Technology by Type

Cloud Security Technologies

Identify and Access Management (IAM)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Messaging Security

Web Security

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Vulnerability Management

Cloud Security Market by Industry

Cloud Security Market by Region

Chapter 7 Key Market Developments

Key Developments of Global SaaS Market

New Product Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in SaaS Market

Key Developments of Global IaaS Market

New Product Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Developments of Global Hybrid Cloud Technology Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Adobe Systems Inc.

Alert Logic

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Anaplan, Inc.

At&T Inc.

Atlantic.Net

Automatic Data Processing (Adp), Llc.

Bmc Software

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Bayshore Networks

Beyondtrust

Bitglass

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudfare

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Fusion-Io

Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Infor, Inc.

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Limelight Networks

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Netapp, Inc.

NTT Data, Inc.

Nutanix

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Sandisk Corp.

Seagate

Sungard Availability Services

Vmware, Inc.

Western Digital

