Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2018-2022: Rise in the Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage Systems with Alphabet, Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, IBM & Microsoft Dominating

The global cloud infrastructure services market to grow at a CAGR of 28.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model. There is a rising cost pressure due to uncertain business and economic conditions which has compelled several companies to use flexible IT solutions. The cost of on-premises deployment model includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.
One trend in the market is rising adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems. Hybrid cloud-based systems give an organization more flexibility to select a more convenient solution to choose the right cloud deployment model for each workload or workgroup. Several key benefits including improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance will further increase the demand for cloud infrastructure services throughout the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is latency in the cloud network. One of the biggest challenges faced by cloud-based networks is the latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in the cloud-based is less predictable and further complicated to measure.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon.com
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Microsoft
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global cloud infrastructure services market by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems
- Increased adoption of the BYOD policy
- Emergence of virtualization technologies
- Growing demand for MOOCs
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
