Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2018-2022: Rise in the Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage Systems with Alphabet, Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, IBM & Microsoft Dominating

The global cloud infrastructure services market to grow at a CAGR of 28.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model. There is a rising cost pressure due to uncertain business and economic conditions which has compelled several companies to use flexible IT solutions. The cost of on-premises deployment model includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

One trend in the market is rising adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems. Hybrid cloud-based systems give an organization more flexibility to select a more convenient solution to choose the right cloud deployment model for each workload or workgroup. Several key benefits including improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance will further increase the demand for cloud infrastructure services throughout the forecast period.





Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is latency in the cloud network. One of the biggest challenges faced by cloud-based networks is the latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in the cloud-based is less predictable and further complicated to measure.



Key vendors

Alphabet

Amazon.com

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft



