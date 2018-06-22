Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.59%

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud migration services market to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Cloud migration services help in moving infrastructure, applications, and business processes of an organization to the cloud, thus freeing the infrastructure. Cloud migration is necessary to bridge the gap between the business demand and the IT capacity.
One trend in the market is adoption of container-as-a-service solutions. The modern cloud computing and virtualization systems are highly distributed by the invention of a better and lightweight disturbed application packaging toolkit over the cloud environment, called the container technology.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of cloud computing. The emergence of cost-effective IT solutions, such as cloud computing, has helped in reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for businesses. Earlier, the adoption rate of on-premises software solutions to manage operational activities was low due to their limited IT budgets.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is latency in cloud network. One of the biggest challenges faced by cloud-based networks is the latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in a cloud network is less predictable and further complicated to measure.
Key vendors
- Amazon.com
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Microsoft
- VMware
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Deployment
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhblj6/global_cloud?w=5
