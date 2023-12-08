Global Cloud Orchestration Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - DevOps-Driven Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management to Spur Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Orchestration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cloud Orchestration Market to Reach $45.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cloud Orchestration estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud Service Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cloud Migration segment is estimated at 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on cloud orchestration provides insights into the global market landscape, including the market share of key competitors in 2022. It also addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its role in accelerating the demand for cloud-based technologies.

The report introduces the concept of cloud orchestration and its connection with automation, highlighting the benefits it offers. It outlines the growth outlook for the global cloud technologies market from 2019 to 2025. Cloud orchestration's adoption drivers, along with competition in the market, are discussed in the report. It includes a glimpse of select cloud orchestration software and recent market activity. The competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 is also assessed.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR



The Cloud Orchestration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 14.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation, Rise in Cloud-Based Services Enhances Importance of Cloud Orchestration Tools

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud Services, Driving Need for Orchestration Tools: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Sustain Growth in Cloud Computing, Presenting Opportunities for Orchestration Tools

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Enterprise Shift to Cloud Amid the Pandemic Drives Opportunities for Cloud-Based Infrastructure Management Tools: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) by Segment for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Adoption of Cloud Applications by SMEs Supports Cloud Orchestration Demand

Focus on Optimum Resources Utilization and Need for Self-Service Provisioning Support Demand for Cloud Orchestration

Cloud Orchestration: Addressing the Complexities Brought on by Automation

Big Data Automation Enhances Significance of Cloud Orchestration Tools

Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

DevOps-Driven Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management to Spur Market Growth

Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Thousand) for 2020 and 2027

Cloud-to-Edge Orchestration Becomes Critical for IT Companies and DevOps Adopters

Global Edge Computing Market by Vertical (in %) for 2020 and 2027

Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost Savings: Annual Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector

As Hybrid Cloud Becomes the Primary Model of Deployment, Cloud Orchestration Solutions Gain Prominence

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2023 and 2026

Configuration of Standard Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Stack

Juxtaposition of Hyperconvergence on Hybrid Clouds

Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Orchestration: A Few Challenges

Orchestration Finds Growing Role in Multi-Cloud Environment

Cloud Orchestration Vs Automation: A Review

Cloud-Edge Orchestration & the IoT

Software Challenges in Cloud Orchestration

