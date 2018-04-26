Global Cloud Robotics Market Report 2018-2022: Market to Grow by Over 20% - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Sorin, St. Jude Medical & Terumo

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cloud Robotics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cloud Robotics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cloud robotics.
Cloud Robotics involves robotic systems that are connected with a wired or/and wireless communication network. They are controlled and operated by human operators at a distance, who use the remotely-sensed data and real-time information obtained through the communication network to improve the capabilities and applications of robotic systems.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing opportunities for 5G network. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the considerable adoption of the 5th generation (5G) wireless networks that will be suitable for the incorporation of advanced technology and new generation robots. These 5G networks are expected to have high capabilities for gathering real-time information and improved connectivity with machines locally and globally.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advantages offered by cloud robotics. With the increasing applications of robots for repetitive and risky tasks, end-users are increasingly seeking avenues to ensure that limitations of robotic systems due to factors such as cost, computational capacity, storage, size, power supply, motion mode, and working environment are eliminated. Thus, the adoption of cloud computing is increasing to enhance the capabilities of industrial and service robots.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Regulatory hurdles. Companies in the global cloud robotics market are expected to be affected due to unfavorable regulations for UAVs. With the awareness and adoption of UAVs, governments are updating regulations regarding the use of UAVs. This change in regulations is expected to be a major challenge for vendors in countries with stringent laws on UAVs, thereby decreasing its adoption.
Key vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- Sorin
- St. Jude Medical
- Terumo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMPLEMENTATION TYPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8q7w7/global_cloud?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-robotics-market-report-2018-2022-market-to-grow-by-over-20---key-vendors-are-boston-scientific-medtronic-sorin-st-jude-medical--terumo-300637154.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article