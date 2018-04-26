Global Cloud Robotics Market Report 2018-2022: Market to Grow by Over 20% - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Sorin, St. Jude Medical & Terumo

The global cloud robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cloud Robotics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cloud robotics.

Cloud Robotics involves robotic systems that are connected with a wired or/and wireless communication network. They are controlled and operated by human operators at a distance, who use the remotely-sensed data and real-time information obtained through the communication network to improve the capabilities and applications of robotic systems.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing opportunities for 5G network. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the considerable adoption of the 5th generation (5G) wireless networks that will be suitable for the incorporation of advanced technology and new generation robots. These 5G networks are expected to have high capabilities for gathering real-time information and improved connectivity with machines locally and globally.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advantages offered by cloud robotics. With the increasing applications of robots for repetitive and risky tasks, end-users are increasingly seeking avenues to ensure that limitations of robotic systems due to factors such as cost, computational capacity, storage, size, power supply, motion mode, and working environment are eliminated. Thus, the adoption of cloud computing is increasing to enhance the capabilities of industrial and service robots.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Regulatory hurdles. Companies in the global cloud robotics market are expected to be affected due to unfavorable regulations for UAVs. With the awareness and adoption of UAVs, governments are updating regulations regarding the use of UAVs. This change in regulations is expected to be a major challenge for vendors in countries with stringent laws on UAVs, thereby decreasing its adoption.



Key vendors

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Sorin

St. Jude Medical

Terumo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMPLEMENTATION TYPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS



PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8q7w7/global_cloud?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-robotics-market-report-2018-2022-market-to-grow-by-over-20---key-vendors-are-boston-scientific-medtronic-sorin-st-jude-medical--terumo-300637154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

