Global Cloud Robotics Market to Reach $16.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 22.73%

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud robotics market size reached US$ 4.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cloud robotics is a robotics field involving robots, automation systems, cloud computing, deep learning, big data, the internet of things (IoT), and other emerging technologies that focus on centralized infrastructure and shared services.

It allows robots to benefit from the storage and communications resources of modern data centers, share data and code, and perform computation. It also helps remove maintenance and updates overhead and reduce dependence on custom middleware. Nowadays, organizations worldwide are increasingly relying on cloud robotics as it enables a high level of human-robot interaction and learning and contributes to digital transformation.

Cloud Robotics Market Trends:

Cloud robotics allows robots to access vast amounts of processing and rapidly increasing data transfer to offload compute-intensive tasks like image processing, voice recognition, and downloading new skills instantly.

This, in confluence with the rising focus on industrial automation and digitization of businesses, represents one of the primary factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising traction of autonomous cars is driving the adoption of cloud robotics in the automotive industry to index maps, images, and data on prior driving trajectories, weather, and traffic; determine spatial localization; and make decisions.

Moreover, cloud robotics is gaining widespread adoption to enable warehouse and logistics automation using mobile platforms and a local network to move pallets, coordinate platforms, and share updates in real-time.

Furthermore, key players are launching innovative solutions that can handle computationally heavy tasks, enable power and cognitive collaboration, and increase the available data to share with other machines and humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to expand the application of cloud robotics in the healthcare, mining, agriculture, and construction industries across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cloud robotics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, connectivity, deployment mode and application.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G

5G

RF

Infrared

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Cloud Robotics

Service Cloud Robotics

Personal Service Cloud Robotics

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cloud Robotics Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Calvary Robotics

CloudMinds

FANUC Corporation

inVia Robotics Inc.

Kuka AG (Midea Group)

Ortelio Ltd

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.)

V3 Smart Technologies

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjfbpe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets