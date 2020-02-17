Global CNS Therapeutics Market - China Emerging as Fastest Growing Market with a CAGR of 7.3%

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing focus on healthcare cost containment and rationalization and legislation of policies that encourage physician prescription of generic drugs will encourage sales of generic CNS medications. A key trend in the market is pharma companies' efforts to restrategize CNS drug development, which still continues to cost significantly higher than development costs in other therapeutic areas. Increased use of contract research organization services; and predictive planning to prevent late stage drug failure are few of the strategies adopted to infuse vigor in the CNS drug development space. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as changing social structures and increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety; growing literacy rates, improved awareness and gradual reduction in the stigma associated with neurological disorders; and government policy led development of healthcare delivery systems.

The global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$137.7 billion by 2025, driven by the urgent need to address the unmet medical needs of neurological disorders. Diseases of the brain and mind range from epilepsy, stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, neuroinfections, schizophrenia, psychosis and other mental disorders. With unmet needs continuing to persist, societal and healthcare burden continues to increase. Stroke and infections such as meningitis and encephalitis continue to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, pushing up the cost of nursing care, hospice and bringing down quality of life. The unmet needs are evident in all phases of drug development i.e. identification of therapeutic targets; optimization of lead compounds; gaps in toxicity and pharmacokinetics studies; and slow resolution of ethical issues, among others. The need of the hour is innovation in developing more potent drugs and therapies. One of the reasons for the slower development of safe and effective drugs for neurology is the fact that the human brain is one of the most complex and highly organized organs in the universe.

