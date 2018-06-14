Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of New-Generation Drugs

The Global CNS therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. CNS therapeutics cater to CNS disorders that affect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of therapeutics for CNS disorders.



The increased adoption of new-generation drugs will be a key trend for the market growth. First-generation and second-generation drugs have many side-effects, limited therapeutic range, and complicated pharmacokinetics. Third-generation drugs have longer therapeutic ranges and limited side effects in comparison to the second-generation drugs, driving the adoption of third-generation drugs.



According to the report, the increasing prevalence of mental illness will drive the market growth. Mental disorders coexist with diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity. The increased disease burden and mental disorders requires the availability of effective therapeutics for mental health to decrease the number of deaths caused due to mental illness.



Further, the report states that the side effects of CNS therapeutics will impact the market growth. Therapeutics for CNS disorders have numerous risks and side-effects such as drowsiness and weight gain, insomnia, lowered libido, tremors, and agitation. Also, anti-epilepsy medications result in periodic mood swings that are consequent in depression and anxiety.



Market Trends



Increasing awareness programs

Increased adoption of new-generation drugs

Advances in technology in treating mental disorders



Key vendors

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



