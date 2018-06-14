Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of New-Generation Drugs

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CNS therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. CNS therapeutics cater to CNS disorders that affect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of therapeutics for CNS disorders.
The increased adoption of new-generation drugs will be a key trend for the market growth. First-generation and second-generation drugs have many side-effects, limited therapeutic range, and complicated pharmacokinetics. Third-generation drugs have longer therapeutic ranges and limited side effects in comparison to the second-generation drugs, driving the adoption of third-generation drugs.
According to the report, the increasing prevalence of mental illness will drive the market growth. Mental disorders coexist with diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity. The increased disease burden and mental disorders requires the availability of effective therapeutics for mental health to decrease the number of deaths caused due to mental illness.
Further, the report states that the side effects of CNS therapeutics will impact the market growth. Therapeutics for CNS disorders have numerous risks and side-effects such as drowsiness and weight gain, insomnia, lowered libido, tremors, and agitation. Also, anti-epilepsy medications result in periodic mood swings that are consequent in depression and anxiety.
Market Trends
- Increasing awareness programs
- Increased adoption of new-generation drugs
- Advances in technology in treating mental disorders
Key vendors
- Eli Lilly
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Novartis
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dxkghf/global_cns?w=5
