Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of New-Generation Drugs

News provided by

Research and Markets

05:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CNS therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. CNS therapeutics cater to CNS disorders that affect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of therapeutics for CNS disorders.

The increased adoption of new-generation drugs will be a key trend for the market growth. First-generation and second-generation drugs have many side-effects, limited therapeutic range, and complicated pharmacokinetics. Third-generation drugs have longer therapeutic ranges and limited side effects in comparison to the second-generation drugs, driving the adoption of third-generation drugs.

According to the report, the increasing prevalence of mental illness will drive the market growth. Mental disorders coexist with diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity. The increased disease burden and mental disorders requires the availability of effective therapeutics for mental health to decrease the number of deaths caused due to mental illness.

Further, the report states that the side effects of CNS therapeutics will impact the market growth. Therapeutics for CNS disorders have numerous risks and side-effects such as drowsiness and weight gain, insomnia, lowered libido, tremors, and agitation. Also, anti-epilepsy medications result in periodic mood swings that are consequent in depression and anxiety.

Market Trends

  • Increasing awareness programs
  • Increased adoption of new-generation drugs
  • Advances in technology in treating mental disorders

Key vendors

  • Eli Lilly
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck
  • Novartis

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dxkghf/global_cns?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cns-therapeutics-market-2018-2022-increased-adoption-of-new-generation-drugs-300665741.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

07:00 ET Global Publishing Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a...

06:45 ET Global Timber Logistics Market 2018-2022: Improved Traceability...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of New-Generation Drugs

News provided by

Research and Markets

05:30 ET