Global CNS Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Players

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $199 Billion by 2030

The global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global CNS (Central Nervous System) therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to various factors. One key driver is the rising incidence of neurodegenerative conditions, which is becoming more prevalent as the global aging population increases and life expectancy extends. Moreover, increased spending on prescription drugs and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the expansion of the CNS therapeutics market. The growing middle-class population in emerging regions is also spurring market growth.

Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$75.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mental Health segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In addition to these demographic and economic factors, advancements in CNS drug delivery technologies are positively impacting the market. Understanding the biology of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) is opening new possibilities, as seen in the case of epilepsy drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking new tools to offset pressure on their drug pipelines and launching awareness campaigns to benefit the market.

Furthermore, innovative approaches such as music and memory programs are positively impacting patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. Additionally, there is ongoing research on psychedelic substances, paving the way for timely treatment of various mental illnesses.

The advent of advanced disease pathology and diagnostic techniques is facilitating earlier-stage diagnosis of mental illnesses, further fueling the demand for biological medicines in the CNS therapeutics market. Despite the complexities of research and development in this field, the future outlook for CNS therapeutics appears promising, with novel drug-delivery options and advances in drug discovery methods for rare diseases.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



MARKET LANDSCAPE

Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market

The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease

Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson's Disease

Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic

A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering from Various Mental Disorders

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with Robust Health

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

to Exhibit Fastest Growth Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of CNS Therapeutics Market

CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth

Competition

CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Disease Overview

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by Type for 2022E

Drugs for Epilepsy

Market for Epilepsy Drugs

Regional Landscape

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Anti-Alzheimer's

Market Overview

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer's Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer's

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer's Drugs

Alzheimer's Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer's Drug Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat's Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer's Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer's Drugs

A Review of the Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer's

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer's

Anti-Parkinson's

Market Overview

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson's Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

NUPLAZID - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson's disease

Select Parkinson's Phase III Completed Studies: As of June 2022

Select Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of June 2022

Select Anti-Parkinson's Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

GSK Discontinues Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson's Disease

Anti-Depressants

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Antidepressants Drugs

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorders: As of June 2022

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)

NMDA Receptor Agonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Workings of SSRIs

Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs

Adverse Effects of SSRI

Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of June 2022

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Select Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of June 2022

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica's Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies

Select Pain Management Drugs

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval

An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal

Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type

Anti-Psychotics

