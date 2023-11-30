Global CNS Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Players

30 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $199 Billion by 2030
The global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global CNS (Central Nervous System) therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to various factors. One key driver is the rising incidence of neurodegenerative conditions, which is becoming more prevalent as the global aging population increases and life expectancy extends. Moreover, increased spending on prescription drugs and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the expansion of the CNS therapeutics market. The growing middle-class population in emerging regions is also spurring market growth.
Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$75.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mental Health segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
In addition to these demographic and economic factors, advancements in CNS drug delivery technologies are positively impacting the market. Understanding the biology of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) is opening new possibilities, as seen in the case of epilepsy drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking new tools to offset pressure on their drug pipelines and launching awareness campaigns to benefit the market.
Furthermore, innovative approaches such as music and memory programs are positively impacting patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. Additionally, there is ongoing research on psychedelic substances, paving the way for timely treatment of various mental illnesses.
The advent of advanced disease pathology and diagnostic techniques is facilitating earlier-stage diagnosis of mental illnesses, further fueling the demand for biological medicines in the CNS therapeutics market. Despite the complexities of research and development in this field, the future outlook for CNS therapeutics appears promising, with novel drug-delivery options and advances in drug discovery methods for rare diseases.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market
- The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease
- Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders
- COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson's Disease
- Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic
- A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering from Various Mental Disorders
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
- Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with Robust Health
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022
- Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market
- Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of CNS Therapeutics Market
- CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth
- Competition
- CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY
- Anti-Epilepsy Market
- Disease Overview
- Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by Type for 2022E
- Drugs for Epilepsy
- Market for Epilepsy Drugs
- Regional Landscape
- Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
- High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
- Treatment
- Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
- Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
- AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)
- Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
- Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
- Abounding Potential for NCEs
- A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures
- FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
- Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns
- Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy
- Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- Anti-Alzheimer's
- Market Overview
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group
- Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies
- Alzheimer's Phase III Ongoing Studies
- Treatment for Alzheimer's
- Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category
- Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer's Drugs
- Alzheimer's Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures
- Promising Compounds with Silver Lining
- Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer's Drug Testing
- Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth
- Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth
- Elenbecestat's Phase 3 Trials Halted
- Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered
- Alzheimer's Association Provides Grant to Longeveron
- A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer's Drugs
- A Review of the Alzheimer's disease
- Alzheimer's Effect on Brain
- Causes for Alzheimer's
- Who Are at Risk?
- Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease
- Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
- Anti-Parkinson's
- Market Overview
- Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson's Disease Secures FDA Approval
- Recent Approvals
- Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD
- Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson's Disease
- NUPLAZID - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson's disease
- Select Parkinson's Phase III Completed Studies: As of June 2022
- Select Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of June 2022
- Select Anti-Parkinson's Drugs
- Levodopa
- Dopamine Agonists
- Mirapex
- GSK Discontinues Requip for PD and RSL Treatment
- A Review of the Parkinson's Disease
- Anti-Depressants
- Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type
- Anti-Depressant Treatment
- Select Antidepressants Drugs
- Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorders: As of June 2022
- A Review of Depression
- Prevalence of Depression
- Causes of Depression
- Types of Depressive Disorders
- Available Treatment
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
- Lithium Salts
- Working of Antidepressants
- Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
- Types of Antidepressants
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)
- NMDA Receptor Agonists
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Workings of SSRIs
- Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs
- Adverse Effects of SSRI
- Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)
- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- List of Approved Drugs for MS
- Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
- New Approvals
- Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis
- Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval
- Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod
- Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
- Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
- Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of June 2022
- A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Types of Multiple Sclerosis
- Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Prevalence of MS
- Causes of MS
- Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
- Symptoms of MS
- Diagnosis of MS
- Insomnia
- Overview
- List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia
- Select Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of June 2022
- Zolpidem
- Eszopiclone
- A Review of Insomnia
- Prevalence of Insomnia
- Therapies for Insomnia
- CNS Pain Management
- Market Overview
- Treatment
- Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
- Regional Overview
- Players
- Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
- Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
- Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
- Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain
- Lyrica's Generics Gain FDA Approval
- Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
- Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
- Migraine Completed Phase III Studies
- Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies
- Select Pain Management Drugs
- Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)
- New Pain Management Drugs
- Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig
- Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market
- Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval
- Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval
- An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal
- Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type
- Anti-Psychotics
Share this article