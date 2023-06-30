Global CNS Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2023: Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$75.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mental Health segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured) -

AbbVie Inc.

Alkermes Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

BIAL Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

H. Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sanofi

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market

The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease

Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson's Disease

Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic

A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering from Various Mental Disorders

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with Robust Health

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

to Exhibit Fastest Growth Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of CNS Therapeutics Market

CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth

Competition

CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Disease Overview

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by Type for 2022E

Drugs for Epilepsy

Market for Epilepsy Drugs

Regional Landscape

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Neurodegenerative Conditions

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market.

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines

Influx of New Products & Strong Pipeline

CNS Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Approval for Protocol Amendment to Trial Targeting GBM Treatment

Central Nervous System Therapeutics: From Bleak to Bright Outlook

Novel Drug-Delivery Options

Advances in Drug Discovery Methods for Rare Diseases

Market Restraint: Complex Nature of R&D

Ongoing Research on Psychedelics Substances Pave Way for Ensuring Timely Treatment for Various Mental Illnesses

Advent of Advanced Disease Pathology and Diagnostics Techniques Facilitate Medical Professionals in Diagnosing Mental Illness at an Earlier Stage

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Biological Medicines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33oar6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets