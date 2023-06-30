Global CNS Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2023: Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand

30 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$75.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mental Health segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured) -
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alkermes Plc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- BIAL Group
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Sanofi
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market
- The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease
- Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders
- COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson's Disease
- Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic
- A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering from Various Mental Disorders
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
- Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with Robust Health
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022
- Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market
- Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of CNS Therapeutics Market
- CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth
- Competition
- CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY
- Anti-Epilepsy Market
- Disease Overview
- Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by Type for 2022E
- Drugs for Epilepsy
- Market for Epilepsy Drugs
- Regional Landscape
- Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
- High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
- Treatment
- Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
- Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
- AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)
- Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
- Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
- Abounding Potential for NCEs
- A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures
- FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
- Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns
- Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy
- Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Neurodegenerative Conditions
- Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market
- Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
- Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines
- Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market.
- Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
- New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines
- Influx of New Products & Strong Pipeline
- CNS Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Approval for Protocol Amendment to Trial Targeting GBM Treatment
- Central Nervous System Therapeutics: From Bleak to Bright Outlook
- Novel Drug-Delivery Options
- Advances in Drug Discovery Methods for Rare Diseases
- Market Restraint: Complex Nature of R&D
- Ongoing Research on Psychedelics Substances Pave Way for Ensuring Timely Treatment for Various Mental Illnesses
- Advent of Advanced Disease Pathology and Diagnostics Techniques Facilitate Medical Professionals in Diagnosing Mental Illness at an Earlier Stage
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Biological Medicines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33oar6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article