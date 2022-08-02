Global Coal Markets Report 2022-2027 - Focus on U.S., Canada, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa

Aug 02, 2022, 14:00 ET
This market study assesses the leading coal types currently used globally for electricity, steel, cement, etc. The coal discussed in this report is in use across these industries, and many more and new emerging sectors are driven by technological innovation
In 2021, global coal output recovered from the supply and demand disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, an expansionary economic climate favored coal fundamentals. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global coal production increased by around REDACTED% to approximately REDACTED metric tons in 2021.
China is the world's most significant coal producer, accounting for over half of total production. According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China produced about REDACTED billion metric tons of coal in 2021. India, Indonesia, U.S., Australia and Russia are other big coal producers.
In 2021, U.S. coal production climbed by approximately REDACTED%, following a more than REDACTED% decline in 2020 owing primarily to weaker demand for electricity generation and muted exports. Coal production in the U.S. has roughly halved over the last decade as demand for coal-fired energy has continued to decline. The U.S. is currently the fourth-largest producer, having previously trailed only China.
While the coal sector is one of the most contentious globally, it is also crucial. Although economically developed countries have pushed for renewable energy sources to be used to generate electricity rather than fossil fuels due to the environmental impact of carbon emissions, coal still accounts for at least REDACTED% of global electricity generation, and it saw a REDACTED% increase in the seaborne coal trade in 2019. Coal is the most widespread fossil fuel, accounting for REDACTED% of all recoverable fossil fuels.
Even in 2021, there was a rise in seaborne coal commerce owing to increased coal imports from growing economies such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and the Philippines. Indeed, these are a few countries responsible for the significant growth in coal volumes in 2019, with India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam contributing the most. The electricity generation in these countries is critical since many of their citizens lack access to power.
Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided regarding revenue, with 2021 serving as the base year; market forecasts will be given for 2022 to 2027.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2021, estimates for 2022-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Market assessment of the coals used in numerous end-user industries with emphasis on power generation (thermal coal), coking feedstock (coking coal), and other industries
- Estimation and forecast the worldwide coal consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of coal, mining/extraction process, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about the coal industry standards, new technological improvements and developments leading to increase in demand for thermal coal, and higher annual prices in the international market over the last five years
- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on mining, procurement, distribution and selling of coals
- Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace
- Company profiles of major players, including China Shenhua, Coal India Limited (CIL), China Coal Energy Company Limited and Glencore
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Overview of Coal
- Uses of Coal
- Advantages of Coal
- Coal Characteristics
- Pricing Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Challenges
- Trends
- Utilizing Self-Driving Vehicles in Underground Mining
- Utilization of Three-Dimensional Mine Visualizers
- Port Improvements for Coal Shipping
- Innovation in Coal Mining Production
- Implementing IoT in Coal Mining
- Implementing of Electric Machines in Underground Mining
Chapter 4 Impact of a COVID-19 on the Global Coal Market
- Overview
- Following Steps Should be Taken by Coal Mining Companies Post COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on Employment in Mining
- Two Critical Points Must Be Emphasized
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Coal Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Discover
- Plan and Construct
- Mine
- Process
- Move and Market
- Coal Mining Process
- Coal Extraction
- Treatment
- Transport and Storage
- Mine Rehabilitation
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Coal Type
- Overview
- Thermal Coal
- Metallurgical Coal
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Extraction Process
- Overview
- Environmental Impacts of Coal Mining
- Surface Mining
- Mining Methods and Equipment
- Strip Mining
- Contour Mining
- Mountaintop Removal Mining
- Underground Mining
- Equipment for Underground Mining
- Longwall Mining
- Continuous Mining
- Room and Pillar Mining
- Blast Mining
- Shortwall Mining
- Retreat Mining
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Overview
- Environmental Impacts of Coal Mining
- Electricity
- Advantages of Using Coal to Generate Power
- Disadvantages of Coal
- Pollution Control of Coal Power Plant
- Steel
- Coal is Required as a Reductant
- An Energy Source
- Carbon Source in the Product
- Cement
- Others
- Coal Gasification
- Aluminum
- Transportation
- Non-energy Uses
- Production of Chemicals
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- Kazakhstan
- Germany
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Chapter 10 Global Competitive Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Environmental Policies, Regulations and Implementation
- U.S.
- Europe
- China
- India
- New Innovations in Coal Industry
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Anglo American
- Arch Resources Inc.
- Bhp
- China Shenhua
- Coal India Ltd.
- China Coal Energy Company Limited
- Glencore
- Shaanxi Coal Industry Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Yancoal
