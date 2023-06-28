Global Coal Power Market Report 2023: New Plant Construction Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coal Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is growing pressure on the global power sector to decarbonize, which in turn puts pressure on new investment in coal-fired power generation.

Energy security is a significant mega trend, whose importance is heightened by the Russo-Ukrainian War and the resulting disruption in the global power market. Many of the traditional high coal dependency economies in Asia-Pacific are reluctant to move away from a reliable source of baseload energy, particularly as they face high year-on-year growth in power demand.

China will remain the most important market for coal-fired investment, but India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia are amongst the countries that will continue to build coal-fired plants through the 2020s.

Growth opportunities will come from the existing base of plants, many of which will be operational into the 2060s in APAC. Strong growth is forecast for carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS), particularly in APAC.

It will not be a standardized offering across all plants, but it will be deployed for key sites, and if the technology's commercialization continues to improve, growth could be even higher.

Another key opportunity will be the deployment of digital technologies to increase operational efficiency of legacy assets - to maximize the power generated from fuel burnt, to minimize emissions, and to minimize unscheduled downtime. Finally, for regions closing their plants, there will be significant opportunities in the decommissioning of those plants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Main Findings
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Major Trends Shaping the Global Coal Power Market
  • Increasing Investment in CCUS: Installations will Take Off After 2025
  • Increasing Investment in CCUS: Key Investments by Region
  • Deploying Digital Technologies Increases Legacy Asset Efficiency
  • Aging Plant Decommissioning
  • Economics of Coal
  • Regulatory Policy

3. Capacity Forecasts

  • Total Installed Capacity
  • Annual Additions
  • Market Analysis by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Plant Construction
  • Growth Opportunity 2: New Technologies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Plant Decommissioning

