Global Coalition Urges Leading Restaurant Brands to Remove Cruel Battery Cages From Egg Supply Chains

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Wing Alliance (OWA) launched a global animal welfare campaign urging Five Guys, Panda Express, Outback Steakhouse, and The Cheesecake Factory to eliminate cruel and outdated battery cages from their egg supply chains. Led by 80 major animal protection organizations in 63 countries, the global coalition calls on the leading restaurant brands to release cage-free commitments for all locations, like much of the industry has already done.

The global campaign follows the release of the Global Cage-Free Restaurant Report , featuring the industry leaders abandoning cages around the world, and those falling behind. More than 100 global commitments to end the use of battery cages have been made by some of the largest companies in the world, including KFC, Burger King, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and Shake Shack. Still, leading brands like Five Guys, Panda Express, The Cheesecake Factory, and Outback Steakhouse refuse to improve the treatment of the hens raised to lay eggs within their massive supply chains.

"Restaurants around the world are eliminating cages altogether, though brands like these fail to even address some of the most basic improvements to their treatment of animals," says Alexandria Beck, Director of the Open Wing Alliance. "Consumer demand for better welfare grows every day. These crowd favorite restaurants need listen to customers by putting a stop to the needless animal abuse taking place every day in their supply chains."

The campaign is led by member organizations of the Open Wing Alliance , a global coalition united to improve the welfare of chickens raised in factory farms. This cage-free campaign joins the forces of 80 influential animal protection organizations from all around the world to hold the companies accountable to improve upon the inhumane animal welfare practices taking place every day in their supply chains.

About the Open Wing Alliance

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations focused on creating a unified front in our campaign to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded in 2016 by The Humane League and has grown into a global force with 80 member organizations changing the way the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally.

