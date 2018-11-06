Global Coated Fabrics Market to 2023: Opportunities in Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies & Innovative Product Development in the Protective Clothing Segment

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric-backed wall coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awnings, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coated fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 23.93 billion in 2018 to USD 29.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%

The rising safety measures in the transportation application and stringent regulatory requirements for workers' safety are expected to drive the coated fabrics market. However, the availability of substitutes and environmental concerns are hampering the growth of this market.

Coated fabrics are woven or non-woven textile substrates that are manufactured by coating or laminating the fabric with polymer, rubber, or other materials. They are anti-static, antibacterial, and anti-fungal and offer advantages such as enhanced elasticity, high visibility, weldability, and resistance to flame, UV radiation, chemical, oil, water, stain, scratch, and abrasion, among others. Coated fabrics have found widespread applications in the transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture & seating, roofing, awnings & canopies, and others including wall coverings, agriculture, geotextiles, medical, sports & leisure, and packaging.

Based on product, the coated fabrics market has been segmented into polymer-coated fabric (vinyl, PU, PE), rubber-coated fabrics, and fabric-backed wall coverings. The polymer-coated fabrics segment is projected to lead the coated fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. The demand for polymer-coated fabric is very high in various applications due to its superior properties such as resistance to dirt, oil, UV, and water. Moreover, the rising demand for automotive upholstery and home furnishing is driving the polymer-coated fabrics market. Some of the other applications of polymer-coated fabrics are temporary tents, awnings, canopies, seat upholstery, and protective clothing.



Based on application, the coated fabrics market has been segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings & canopies, furniture & seating, and others. The transportation segment is projected to lead the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of polymer- and rubber-coated fabrics in various transportation applications. Coated fabrics are majorly used for a wide range of automotive applications such as interior, exterior, airbags, seatbelt, and covers.



The coated fabrics market has been studied for APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is the largest coated fabrics market, globally, due to massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. The increasing demand from the transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications is driving the coated fabrics market in APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries driving the coated fabrics market in APAC. Environmental concerns relating to the usage of solvents in coated fabrics production and availability of substitutes are the major restraints in the coated fabrics market.



Transportation, Protective Clothing, and Roofing, Awnings & Canopies applications to drive the coated fabrics market

Transportation



Transportation is projected to be the largest application segment of the coated fabrics market, between 2018 and 2023, due to the increasing usage of polymer- and rubber-coated fabrics in the automobile, aircraft, railways, and marine applications. The automotive industry is growing at a high rate since its revival post the financial meltdown in 2008. In the automotive industry, safety is a crucial consideration for car manufacturers. Coated fabrics are appropriate for a wide range of automotive end uses such as seat upholstery, airbags, seat belt, truck tarpaulin & covers, boat seating, boat topping, rafts, and kayaks. The automotive industry is already rapidly growing, which is expected to drive the coated fabrics market during the forecast period.

Protective Clothing



Protective clothing is designed to protect the person wearing it from various environmental hazards faced during any particular operation. The protective clothing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of coated fabrics, in terms of value and volume, between 2018 and 2023. Every industry has some specific associated hazards. For instance, thermal protective clothing is required by firefighters for protection against flame and heat during firefighting operations. High altitude clothing or extreme cold climate clothing (ECC) is used for protection against extreme weather conditions such as extremely low-temperatures, high-velocity winds, and snowfall. Chemical protective clothing is required by personnel working in the chemical or manufacturing industry whereas high-visibility clothing may be required mainly in the construction industry. Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) protective clothing is designed to protect the user in a hostile environment with chemical, biological, and radioactive agents; whereas ballistic protective clothing is used to protect the wearer's body and eyes against projectiles and fragments of different shapes, impact velocity, and size. Electrostatic protective clothing is required in the end uses such as liquid refueling, paint spraying operations, solvent & fuel production, production of explosives, oil rig operations, and electronics manufacturing process to protect against static electricity.

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies



Architects and designers have consistently considered coated fabrics as a reliable material for construction applications such as roofing, awnings & canopies. Coated fabrics, such as polymer-coated fabric, rubber-coated fabric, and fabric-backed wall coverings, are predominantly used in the construction application. Coated fabrics are used for roofing, awnings & canopies, as they are UV resistant, flame retardant, aesthetically pleasing; have high tensile strength, long life, ease of welding; and are recyclable. PVC coated fabrics are mostly used for architectural fabrics due to the reduced cost, ease of welding, and the range of colors available. Coated fabrics are used during the construction of new houses to retrofit and renovate commercial buildings. The growing construction application including roofing, awnings & canopies in the developing countries is expected to drive the demand for coated fabrics during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Coated Fabrics Market

4.2 Coated Fabrics Market, By Product, 2018-2023

4.3 Coated Fabrics Market, By Application, 2018-2023

4.4 Coated Fabrics Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.5 Coated Fabrics Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Safety Measures in the Transportation Application

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Workers' Safety Driving the Protective Clothing Segment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns

5.2.2.2 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Innovative Product Development in the Protective Clothing Segment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disposal/Recycling of Waste

5.2.5 Burning Issue

5.2.5.1 Lack of Safety Compliance

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat 0f New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Coated Fabrics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coated Fabric Companies, By Product

6.2.1 Polymer-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Vinyl-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.2 Pu-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.3 Pe-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.4 Other Polymer-Coated Fabrics

6.2.2 Rubber-Coated Fabrics

6.2.3 Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings



7 Coated Fabrics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Transportation

7.1.2 Protective Clothing

7.1.3 Industrial

7.1.4 Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

7.1.5 Furniture & Seating

7.1.6 Others



8 Coated Fabrics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.3 Mexico

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 Italy

8.4.3 UK

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 Spain

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3 UAE

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Continental Ag

9.2.2 Trelleborg Ab

9.2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.2.4 Sioen Industries N.V.

9.2.5 Serge Ferrari Group

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Agreements

9.3.5 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Continental AG

10.2 Sioen Industries NV

10.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.4 Trelleborg Ab

10.5 Serge Ferrari Group

10.6 Low & Bonar (Mehler Texnologies)

10.7 SRF Limited

10.8 Omnova Solutions Inc.

10.9 Seaman Corporation

10.10 Spradling International, Inc.

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Dickson Constant

10.11.2 Cooley Group Holdings, Inc.

10.11.3 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

10.11.4 Haartz Corporation

10.11.5 Heytex Bramsche GmbH (Earlier Julius Heywinkel GmbH)

10.11.6 Industrial Sedo S.L.

10.11.7 Morbern Inc.

10.11.8 Mount Vernon Mills, Inc.

10.11.9 Obeikan Technical Fabrics Co. Ltd.

10.11.10 Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.



