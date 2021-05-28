Global Coating Additives Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Coating Products with Water-borne Formulation Witnessing Accelerated Growth

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coating Additives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AkzoNobel NV, BASF, BYK, Evonik Industries, and Arkema SA are the prominent players in the market. The competition will increase further due to technological advancement and expanded product lines.

The global coating additives market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021-2026

The water-borne formulation is likely to witness accelerating growth momentum due to the popularity of low volatile organic component (VOC) content and the growing demand for eco-friendly coating products. The demand for coating additives will grow significantly, particularly in the housing sector.

Apart from residential places, the rising non-residential industry will drive the market in the construction sector. Owing to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improved living standard, 100% FDI, and the substantial investment by government agencies to accommodate the growing population, is boosting the construction sector in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and Thailand.

Automotive production to cross 100 million units by 2025. Post pandemic, global automotive production is estimated to recover and grow. Coating additives enhance functionalities. The automotive industry accounts for 15% of the market share.

Emerging start-ups and growing industries in APAC to generate significant opportunities for coating additives vendors. Automotive, construction, furniture, aerospace, healthcare, and marine are the key industries in APAC.

Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles have stimulated the growth of key industries in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, generating excellent opportunities for the vendors.

Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation

Water-borne coatings are adopted extensively due to low or no VOC emissions. The production of water-borne material is relatively low as they do not require additives, hardness, or thinners. The construction/architecture sector is the highest consumption of water-borne paints. They are ideal primers due to their resistance to heat and abrasion. Solvent-borne coatings are considered less environment-friendly due to high VOC emissions. They were widely used in Europe and North America region but likely to lose their share due to government regulations.

Rheology modification, defoamer, biocides impact modification, wetting & dispersion are the major functions of additives. These functions play an essential role in the coating industry and impart improved solutions. The rheology modifier additives occupy approx. 30% of the global coating additives market share. Rheology modifiers are used in different industries such as automotive, adhesives and sealants, general industry, and coil coating to control sagging, anti-settling, high shear viscosity, and low VOCs emission.

Acrylic is the most widely used polymers in the coating industry. It is used across various applications such as architectural, special-purpose coating, and product finishes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Fluoropolymer additives hold 23% of the market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020-2026.

The fluoropolymer additives are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period because they provide excellent protection against chemicals, abrasion, temperature, electrical resistance, and corrosion properties. These factors make them ideal for automotive, electronics, architecture, food, heavy equipment, pharmaceutical, cookware, oil & gas production, and aerospace.

The construction segment accounts for 32% of the global coating additives market share. The use of coating additives has increased due to increased construction projects in APAC, Europe, and North America regions. The major drivers for the increase in demand for coating additives are the increasing construction activities, renovation & restoration activities, rapid urbanization, and rise in disposable incomes.

The automotive sector in the paint and coating additives market is likely to reach over USD 1.5 billion by 2026. The ability to protect vehicles from UV oxidation, scratch, stain, rust, and weather conditions fosters the demand for coating additives in the automotive sector. The upcoming trend of increasing electric vehicles in the automotive segment is likely to drive the demand for coating additives.

APAC is the dominating market for coating additives in furniture, followed by North America. China is the leading manufacturer of furniture across the world. Canada is the fastest-growing country in North America for additives in wood and furniture, and it is the fourth-largest manufacturer of wooden furniture. Owing to increasing construction activities, the demand for smart homes is the prime reason for the growing demand for additives in wooden furniture.

Competitor Landscape

The coating additives market is highly competitive. Both key and small players dominate the market. Vendors operating in the industry focus on developing innovative products to support sustainable development and expanding their product portfolio by making considerable investments in R&D.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Thriving Construction Industry

Booming Automotive Sector

Industrial Expansion In APAC

Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Coatings

Market Growth Enablers

Smart Coating

Evolving Aerospace Market

Growing Demand For Multifunctional Additives

Market Restraints

Increasing Environmental Regulations

Key Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

BASF

BYK

Evonik Industries

Arkema SA

Other Prominent Vendors

Sherwin Williams

King Industries Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Chemical

Lubrizol Corporation

Angus Chemical

Lonza Group

Cabot Corporation

Daikin Industries

Solvay Chemicals

Speciality Industrial Polymer

ICL Phosphate Specialty

Double Bond Chemical

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Michleman Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc2mhf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

