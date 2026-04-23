Global Coatings and Stone Paint Markets Set for Sustained Growth Amid Shift Toward Sustainability and Architectural Innovation

Rapid growth in sustainable coatings and high-performance stone paint solutions is reshaping global construction markets, driven by regulatory pressure, urbanisation, and evolving architectural demands

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent analysis by Frost & Sullivan, the global coatings industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by tightening environmental regulations, evolving construction demands, and rapid technological advancements. In parallel, the stone paint segment is emerging as a high-growth category, reshaping the landscape of exterior architectural finishes worldwide.

The global coatings industry, comprising waterborne, powder, and high-solids coatings, continues to transition toward environmentally sustainable solutions. This shift is supported by increasing regulatory pressure and strong construction activity, particularly across emerging markets. Waterborne coatings, including stone paint, are gaining traction as low-VOC alternatives that align with global sustainability targets.

The industry value chain remains robust, with stable upstream supply of raw materials such as solvents, aggregates, and additives, supporting midstream manufacturers producing architectural and industrial coatings. Downstream, demand spans diverse sectors including construction, automotive, furniture, and industrial equipment.

Frost & Sullivan estimates that the global coatings market grew from RMB 1,137.6 billion in 2020 to RMB 1,565.0 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is projected to reach RMB 2,248.7 billion by 2030, driven by continued innovation, infrastructure development, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Within this broader market, the global stone paint industry - classified under exterior textured paints - has emerged as a key growth segment. These coatings replicate the appearance of natural stone while offering superior flexibility, reduced weight, and enhanced weather resistance. As a result, they are increasingly replacing traditional cladding materials in modern construction.

The global stone paint market expanded from RMB 42.2 billion in 2020 to RMB 106.1 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. It is forecast to reach RMB 245.1 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 18.2% from 2025. Growth is being driven by rising demand for energy-efficient building materials and enhanced architectural aesthetics.

Stone-like coatings are becoming a pivotal enabler of high-quality architectural development. They not only enhance visual appeal but also reduce structural load and natural resource consumption, making them highly aligned with global sustainability objectives.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to play a central role in market expansion, both as a production hub and a key demand centre. In 2025, China accounted for 25.6% of the global stone paint market, supported by strong policy momentum around green building standards and carbon reduction initiatives. The country's stone paint market grew from RMB 11.4 billion in 2020 to RMB 27.2 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach RMB 50.6 billion by 2030.

From a competitive standpoint, the market remains moderately concentrated, with the top five players accounting for approximately 36.3% of global market share in 2025. SKSHU Paint leads the segment with an estimated 23.2% share.

Looking ahead, several structural drivers are expected to sustain growth in the stone paint market. These include increasing demand for customized architectural aesthetics, cost advantages over natural stone, and the continued tightening of environmental regulations promoting low-VOC and water-based solutions. In addition, infrastructure expansion across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa is expected to provide significant long-term demand.

As urbanisation accelerates and sustainability becomes a core priority, both the global coatings and stone paint industries are poised for continued innovation and expansion, reinforcing their critical role in the future of construction and industrial development.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan